Class B race win for Rocky Point's Trevor Green highlights Suffolk cross country championships

Trevor Green kept it close and waited to see what he could do.

Green trailed the lead pack as he scaled Sunken Meadow State Park’s Cardiac Hill at the Suffolk championships/state qualifier Friday afternoon.

But when runners trickled down Cardiac and around the moat towards the finish line, Green established himself as the runner to chase.

The Rocky Point sophomore won the Class B race in 16:31.01, his personal best on the Sunken Meadow 5k course by 30 seconds.

“It feels amazing,” Green said. “I really had a good week of practice coming into this, so I knew I could do something good.”

The Suffolk state qualifier sends one team and the top five individuals not on the winning team from each class to the state public school championship.

Green was the fifth Class B individual to qualify for the state meet last year. He left no doubt on Friday.

“Last year I just made it in,” Green said. “But being that I did well last year and how much I’ve improved throughout the past year, I’m looking forward to some good things next week.”

Harborfields won the boys Class B title with 47 points, led by Hartley Semmes, who finished second in 16:39.35.

Bayport-Blue Point junior Sophia McInnes never trailed in the girls Class B race. McInnes won in 18:20.28, a 10-second improvement, despite battling an illness, from what she ran at the Suffolk Division championships last week.

“I didn’t know if anyone was going to be around me,” McInnes said. “So I just based it off of how I felt and I just tried to stay in control.”

She’ll compete at the state public school championship next Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School on a course she dominated earlier this season, where she won the VVS Invitational in 18:17.7.

“I didn't have the best mindset going into this race because of how I felt, and honestly I’m surprised with the outcome," McInnes said. "But I’m really happy with it."

Sayville, the defending Class B girls team state champion, won the team title with 45 points. Isabella Gerena led the group and finished fifth in 19:47.57.

Floyd's Zariel Macchia, the defending state Class A champion, won the girls race in 18:42.98. Northport won the Class A girls title with 57 points, led by Mia Wickard, who finished third in 19:24.51.

Smithtown's Douglas Antaky won the boys Class A race in 16:09.53. Commack won the Class A boys title with 64 points, led by Alex Walsh who finished seventh in 16:59.36.

Babylon’s Kayla Hayes won the Class C girls race in 19:59.51. Mattituck won the team title with 47 points, led by Georgia Buckley, who finished third in 21:25.02.

Port Jefferson’s Colin Veit won the Class C boys race in 17:14.3 and led the Royals, which scored 19 points, to the team title.

Pierson’s Josephine Mott won the Class D girls race in 21:34.68 and led Pierson, which scored 15 points, to the team title.

Pierson’s Justin Gardiner won the Class D boys race in 17:48.09. Southold won the team title with 27 points, led by Flynn Klipstein, who finished second in 18:10.53.