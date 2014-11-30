SWR's Katherine Lee misses nationals in cross country, but earns third team All-Northeast

Katherine Lee was so cold she said she could barely feel her hands and feet.

If you had pinched her, she might not have felt it. She might not have believed she was living in reality.

The Shoreham-Wading River freshman had just crossed the finish line Saturday at the Foot Locker Northeast Cross Country championships after braving Van Cortland Park's frigid conditions. Lee completed the 5k course in 18 minutes, 48.5 seconds, placing 20th in the girls race and earning third team All-Northeast. No freshman posted a better mark.

"It's really awesome that I can be a part of it," Lee said, her hands warming underneath her armpits. "I'm just really happy about it."

Only the top 10 girls qualified for nationals, which will be held Dec. 13 in San Diego. Lee recognized down the stretch that she would not earn a trip to California. "It was really disappointing," she said. "I wish I could have run a better race."

But 18:48.5 isn't a bad time for Lee. She won the state Class B championship in 18:45 on Nov. 8 in Canton.

At regionals, however, she faced stiffer competition. Brianna Schwartz of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Hannah DeBalsi of Westport, Connecticut, who placed first and second, each finished in the top six at nationals last year. Eve Glasergreen of Clinton, New Jersey was the last runner to qualify for nationals with a time of 18:18.2.

"I saw a lot of really good girls," Lee said. "It was weird because in all of my races this season I had never really run against girls from all over who are that good. The lowest spot that I was in all season was fifth place at so when all the girls started passing me I was so surprised."

Lee knows she still has three years of high school cross country ahead of her. She plans on applying her experience Saturday to future regional meets -- and, maybe, some national ones, too.

"I know what to do now," she said. "I know I can make new strategies after this for the three years to come so I'm excited that I came here and did my best today but I want to make a national team someday."

Pinch her then, and she would definitely feel it. They say it's a lot warmer in San Diego.