High school sports roundup: Unbeaten season for Half Hollow Hills boys fencing; basketball, wrestling, bowling, gymnastics updates

The Half Hollow Hills boys fencing team completed its first undefeated season since the program began in 2007 by defeating Commack, 22-5, in Suffolk League I on Monday afternoon. Austin Kim went 3-0 in sabre and Elias Alafifi went 3-0 in foil.

Jerry Lin (39-0) and Jerry Wu (35-1) each won their three epee bouts to help Hills (13-0) earn the League I title for the third consecutive season.

The Commack girls fencing team captured its fourth consecutive Suffolk League I title by defeating Half Hollow Hills, 15-12. Nisa Eriskin, Anna Petrizzo, Ash Conti, Olivia Hwang and Ashley Stefanelli-Fasano all won two bouts for the Cougars (10-3), who went 8-0 in league play.

Epeeist Victoria Lin (36-2) and sabreist Evie Pierre-Louis (26-5) each went 3-0 for Half Hollow Hills (9-4).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wyandanch 78, Half Hollow Hills West 76: Joshua Presmy made the winning putback layup with 2.2 seconds left for Wyandanch (14-2) in Suffolk League V. Presmy had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jerimiah Webb had 25 points, seven assists and four rebounds and Tyrie Pinnock had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Jack Vafeas scored 23 points and Ethan Saintjean had 22 points for Half Hollow Hills West (10-7).

Sewanhaka 44, Carey 31: Nehemy Fresnel had 15 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks for Sewanhaka (13-3) in Nassau League IV. Dante Anderson added 10 points. Ryan Boubsis scored 10 points for Carey (9-7).

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Oyster Bay 45, Locust Valley 44: Chase Lordi, who had 20 points and 15 rebounds, scored the winning runner with 5.4 seconds remaining for Oyster Bay (2-10) in Nassau AB-VIII. Ben Kull had 13 points, shooting 4-for-6 from the three-point line. Griffen Launer had nine points and 12 rebounds. Kyle Demosthene had 13 points for Locust Valley (6-7).

Bay Shore 67, Earl Monroe Renaissance (Bronx) 65: Corey Faines scored 20 points for Bay Shore (13-1) in non-league, giving coach Kenneth Parham his 500th career victory. Trey Blair added 14 points and Kingsley Rogers added 13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Babylon 53, Half Hollow Hills East 46: Jasmine McKay had 23 points and five assists and Oliva Rush added 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead North Babylon (12-4) in Suffolk III. Malia Coakley added nine points. Ariela Hamilton scored 18 points for Half Hollow Hills East (11-4).

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Port Washington 50, Herricks 41: Violet Ortenzi scored 19 points and Hanah Hillman and Maggie Cassidy each added 12 for Port Washington (10-7) in Nassau AAA-I. Sofia Begawala scored 18 points for Herricks (9-6).

Lynbrook 61, Floral Park 42: Brooke Mazzei had 17 points, five rebounds and three steals to lead Lynbrook (13-2) in Nassau A-I. Cate Jennings had 16 points and nine rebounds and Jessie Vuotto had 10 points and five rebounds. Sarah Owen had 13 points for Floral Park (13-3).

BOYS WRESTLING

SATURDAY’S MEETS

Sayville 46, Floyd 19: Leo Mongiello pinned Nuri Culbreth in 56 seconds at 145 pounds to lead Sayville at the Deer Park Duals. Mason Mosca pinned Antonio Martin in 1:13 at 160 pounds.

Westhampton 53, Bayport-Blue Point 18: Dylan Razzano pinned Gus Zaturn in 32 seconds at 152 pounds for Westhampton in non-league. Joseph Carasiti pinned Stephen Alden in 2:38 at 170 pounds.

BOYS BOWLING

East Islip 29, Smithtown 7: Andrew Jacobsen rolled a 299 in Game 2 of a 762 series to lead East Islip (12-2) in Suffolk III. Brenden Muller had a 657 series and seventh-grader Anthony Sasso added a 213 in Game 2.

Connetquot 32, Bellport 4: Andrew Nitzsche rolled a 696 series for Connetquot (7-5) in Suffolk II. Chris Smith added a 588 series and Zack Steffen had a 529 series.

West Babylon 30, West Islip 6: Brandon Ovaitte rolled a 662 series for West Babylon (10-5) in Suffolk I.

Comsewogue 34, Rocky Point 2: Gabriel Evan rolled a 208 in Game 1 of a 613 series for Comsewogue (10-0-1) in Suffolk IV. Sean Reidel bowled a 225 in Game 2 of a 628 series and Loy Saponara had a 253 in Game 2 of a 625 series. Avery Messana rolled a 202 in Game 3 and Meghan Delfox rolled a 220 in Game 2 for Rocky Point (1-10).

GYMNASTICS

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 174.65, Port Washington 163.75: Marisa Schlossman won the all-around with a score of 35.40 to lead Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (9-0) in Nassau I. Schlossman also won on vault with an 8.4 and uneven bars with a 9.4. Josophina Casvikes won on beam with a 9.2 and won the floor exercise with a 9.35.