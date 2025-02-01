Herricks' Om Thakur, William Wei win gold in at Nassau boys fencing individual championships

Om Thakur arrived at Garden City High School Saturday with a goal; to reclaim his gold medal from 2023 while writing the storybook ending to his senior season with Herricks.

As he roared at the top of his lungs in Garden City High School’s gymnasium, pumping his fists as he jumped in excitement, that dream melted into reality.

“It feels surreal, being a two-time champion,” Thakur said. “I’ve been on the team since seventh grade and when the team first started, we didn’t have the proper infrastructure … I’m happy for the Herricks community, they've always been looking out for me.”

Thakur captured gold in a thrilling epee championship against reigning champion Luke Kugler of Oyster Bay, defeating him 14-13 after a sudden-death period at Garden City High School in the 2025 Nassau fencing individuals.

“My [club] coach always says not to change anything, keep everything the same,” Thakur said of the sudden-death period.

Thakur never led by more than two touches and at one point trailed 10-6 to Kugler. He praised Kugler’s talent, which forced Thakur to try something different by grabbing two crucial touches off Kugler’s toe.

“I was pushing, pushing and pushing and I was like, ‘You know what? I’ve been going for his body like five times and I’m not able to get him.’” Thakur said. “I decided to switch up the tempo. Change doesn’t happen by being stagnant, sometimes you have to switch it up.”

Thakur’s success in the final bout of the tournament sealed an impressive day for Herricks fencing that began as strong as it finished. Sophomore William Wei battled through two of Syosset’s best in top-seeded Brandon Lim and Sohan Shah, defeating both 15-13 in the semifinals and finals, respectively.

The sophomore donned an ice pack throughout the final two bouts after suffering two inadvertent blows to the back of his head following parries. It didn’t stop him from battling back in both bouts, particularly in the final as he trailed 5-0 against Shah to open the championship.

“I’m shaking right now,” Wei said. “I spend so much time perfecting this, so it’s pretty awesome.”

Syosset boys fencing did leave with a gold medal through the parries and ripostes of junior Justin Guo, who defeated Wheatley’s Charles Lee for gold, 15-7.

“This year I really wanted to prove myself to everyone,” Guo said. “I feel like I was kind of unknown over the past few years, so I just really wanted to win here.”

The junior won all eight of his bouts at the tournament by an impressive 41-touch differential.

“I’ve been competing my whole life,” Guo said. “It just felt like another day for me. I’m always nervous, but keeping calm and using the nervousness to push yourself is what leads me to stay in control of the match.”