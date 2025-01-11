Justin Guo helps lead Syosset boys fencing to 46th consecutive regular-season victory

Syosset boys fencing wanted to send a message on Friday night, and sophomore Sohan Shah beamed with pride as he delivered it.

“Syosset fencing is one of the best out there on Long Island, if not the best on Long Island!” Shah yelled.

Syosset won seven consecutive bouts before signing off on a 14-13 home win over Great Neck South Friday. The win gives Syosset its 46th consecutive regular-season victory.

Justin Guo, who won all three of his bouts, defeated Great Neck South’s Justin Jia, 5-2, to clinch the win with five bouts remaining. The two Nassau fencing titans last met in the county championship in February 2024, with Great Neck South winning the final bout of a thrilling 14-13 match.

“The whole time I was thinking, ‘If only we could’ve beaten Great Neck South,’” Guo said. “We’re the two rivaling teams, and me being in the last bout was just awesome.”

While the junior had the winning touch on Friday, his brother, Sean, did the same against the Rebels in January 2024 before graduating last year.

“I just want to replicate what my brother did last year with the leadership,” Guo said. “If we don’t have good morale, if we’re not screaming for every point, if we’re not cheering our boys on, then we won’t win the meet against a team that’s as tough as us.”

Syosset, now 6-0, continues to flex an embarrassment of riches in sabre, with Brandon Lim, Gavin Berkowitz and the dynamic sibling duo of Sajan and Sohan Shah combining to win eight of nine sabre bouts.

While Great Neck South boys dropped to 6-1, the Rebels girls fencing team powered its way to an impressive 18-9 win. Syosset (4-3) kept it close early as it held a 3-3 tie through six bouts.

But then the Rebels’ epee team stepped on the strip. It went on to win all nine bouts by a collective 45-17 touches behind Ashley Nguyen, Michelle Wu and Justina Hom.

“Sometimes it can be pressuring,” Nguyen said. “It helps to practice with each other and since we’re all around the same level, it really allows us to work together and lift each other up in moments of failure.”

The junior credited her teammates’ comfort and advice when she found herself trailing 3-1 to Syosset’s Maya Funatomi, battling back to win 5-4.

That camaraderie is something senior Alyssa Wong is especially proud of. She won her two bouts for Great Neck South (7-0) and opened the meet with a 5-2 win over Syosset’s Elise Jung.

“We feed off each other’s energy,” Wong said. “The whole team is screaming for you, and it works or doesn’t work. Either way, it’s the mentality and the support from everybody that helps.”