Newsday's top 10 boys fencers for 2023-24 winter season

Newsday’s annual look at the top Long Island boys fencers for the 2023-24 winter season, listed in alphabetical order.

Jun Ahn, Great Neck South, Foil, Sr.

Ahn has an impressive 47-2 record over his fencing career. He led Great Neck South to back-to-back county championships in 2020-21 and 2021-22, winning a Long Island title in the latter season. Ahn did not compete for his school in 2022-23 as coach Josh Baravarian said the fencer focused on competing nationally, as well as spending more time on his studies.

Benjamin Edgar-McNerney, Huntington, Saber, Sr.

Edgar-McNerney had a 25-5 record last year, going 11-5 in league play and 14-0 in non-league. He is the co-captain of Huntington’s sabers team, with fencing running in the family as his older twin brothers also competed for Huntington.

Edwin Gomez, Brentwood, Epee, Sr.

Gomez was named to the All-Long Island team last season with a 31-2 record. Brentwood coach Alison Finfrock said Gomez had never fenced before high school, but his athletic ability paired with his improved technique has made him among the best on Long Island.

Justin Lau, Herricks, Saber, Sr.

Lau had a 27-2 record last year and was named to the All-County first team. Herricks coaches Marina Mamtsaderis and Gordon Purdie credited Lau’s work as a team captain, leading the group through footwork drills and fitness exercises.

Marc Lindemann, Newfield, Foil, So.

Lindemann didn’t take long to make an impact for Newfield, winning the Suffolk individual foil title as a freshman. He had a 33-1 record to accompany his place on Newsday’s All-Long Island team.

Jeff Longstreet, Commack, Epee, Sr.

Longstreet was a member of the All-League first team in 2022-23 with a 23-4 record. He placed fifth in the Division II Summer National Championship this year.

Charles Pedersen, Centereach, Foil, Jr.

Pedersen had a 36-3 record last year, with Centereach coach Amanda Catapano calling his mindset “second to none.” He finished third among Suffolk foil fencers in the regular season and qualified to compete in Summer Nationals.

Trey Plastaras, Garden City, Foil, Jr.

Plastaras boasted a 29-0 record in the 2022-23 season, earning All-Long Island honors. He helped Garden City place fourth in the 2023 Nassau championships, with coach Joe Bradjic calling Plastaras a “phenomenal team player.”

Om Thakur, Herricks, Epee, Jr.

Highlighted by his undefeated 30-0 record last year, Thakur earned All-Long Island honors as a sophomore. He also won the Nassau boys épée title. Herricks coaches Marina Mamtsaderis and Gordon Purdie said Thakur “has taught [them] so much about the sport of fencing,” acknowledging the junior’s dedication in training.

Mattias Weber, Walt Whitman, Saber, Sr.

Weber earned first-team All-Long Island honors in 2022-23 with a 27-4 record, sealed by winning the Suffolk saber title. Whitman coach Chris Pietsch said he has “high hopes” for Weber this year, commending the fencer who has been competing for years prior to joining the varsity program.