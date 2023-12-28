Newsday's top 10 girls fencers for 2023-24 winter season

Newsday’s annual look at the top Long Island girls fencers for the 2023-24 winter season, listed in alphabetical order.

Chloe Gullo, Commack, Saber, Jr.

Gullo is one of several talented fencers for Commack, highlighted by her 30-4 record last year. She won both first team All-League and All-County honors in 2022 as a sophomore as Commack won the Long Island title.

Victoria Lin, Half Hollow Hills, Foil, Jr.

Having a 28-1 record is impressive enough, but Lin also capped off her sophomore year with a Suffolk individual foil title and All-Long Island honors. Lin is taking on a new challenge this year of trying out both foil and epee competitions this year, though which weapon she will take with her to the county tournament has yet to be decided. Hills coach Steven Ferrantello called Lin “the full package” when it comes to expert fencers.

Kiki Liu, Ward Melville, Foil, Jr.

Liu came in second in last year’s Nassau foil finals, finishing with a 32-4 record. Coach Ginny Siskidis complimented her dedication, calling her an “advocate of the sport” who puts every minor criticism to good use. Liu has already started strong in 2023, going 18-0 across Ward Melville’s first six meets.

Anika Nayak, Syosset, Saber, Sr.

Nayak has a 28-2 record and earned All-Long Island recognition last year. She was also first team All-County and won the Nassau saber title for Syosset.

Ashley Nguyen, Great Neck South, Epee, So.

As a freshman, Nguyen earned first-team All-County and All-Long Island honors last year, touting a 20-1 record. She shares the epee team with her older sister, Kira. Great Neck South coach Catie Sagevick says there is a natural competitiveness between the two, which leads both to improve.

Kira Nguyen, Great Neck South, Epee, Sr

Kira had a terrific 21-1 record while earning a place on the first-team All-County roster and All-Long Island recognition. Sagevick said Nguyen not only coaches her fellow teammates as an experienced senior but also her younger sister, Ashley.

Remi Pai, Manhasset, Epee, Jr.

Pai took her 23-7 record all the way to a Nassau individual epee title last year. The captain of Manhasset’s epee team was named to the All-Long Island team, starting strong in her first bout of the year by winning 3-0. Manhasset coach Michael Fabio said he believes Pai can defend her epee title as well as finish inside the top five in league record.

Anna Rohring, Commack, Foil, Sr.

Rohring has been a constant for Commack, with a 61-5 career record as a six-year varsity member. Rohring earned first-team All-League and All-County honors last year as Commack claimed its second Long Island title in as many years.

Stasya Selizhuk, Half Hollow Hills, Epee, Sr.

Selizhuk was 32-6 last season and is off to a 6-1 start in the 2023-24 season as of Dec. 4. Ferrantello complimented her leadership and said Selizhuk’s “signature move” is her counterattack, calling it “one of the best in the game.”

Sophie Wang, Syosset, Foil, Jr.

Wang held a 20-2 record in 2023, finishing third in the Nassau foil championships. She earned All-Long Island and All-County honors. Wang also finished first in the Long Island Division Junior Olympic qualifiers within the Cadet Women’s Foil competition in December 2022.