Top 10 boys fencers on Long Island for the 2022-23 season

Newsday's annual look at the top boys fencers in Long Island high schools heading into the winter season, listed in alphabetical order.

Kyle Cheng – Syosset, senior, boys sabre

Cheng compiled a 20-1 record last season and earned Newsday All-Long Island honors. He was the silver medalist in the county championships. Cheng’s knowledge and speed on the piste helps him dominate his matchups.

Anders Dalberg – Newfield, sophomore, foil

Dalberg went 20-1 last season. His precision when making his next attack is next level and he is always calculating his next steps.

Ethan Gullo – Commack, senior, sabre

Gullo is a returning Newsday All-Long Island player who went 29-3 last season. His speed, accuracy, ability to strategize and carry out his plans methodically enabled him to rise to near the top of the field.

Jalen Li – Syosset, senior, epee

Li (17-2 last season) is the defending Nassau individual epee championship. His size gives him the advantage in most matchups, but his patience allows for him to find the perfect opening to strike and come out victorious.

Clockwise, from left: Kyle Cheng on Syosset, Ethan Gullo of Commack, Jalen Li of Syosset, Lawrence Zeltser of Syosset, Ryan Wong of Great Neck South.

Rishi Pavate – Newfield, senior, epee

This Newsday All-Long Island fencer went 18-0 last season. His stamina allows him to unleash attacks late in matches to earn points. Even when he is tired, he is still able to get off his best moves with efficiency.

Charles Pedersen – Centereach, sophomore, foil

Pedersen's handwork and patience on the strip are his biggest strengths. Pederson, who attends Shoreham-Wading River High School, went 30-4 last season.

Om Thakur – Herricks, sophomore, epee

Thakur went 27-2 last year en route to earning Newsday All-Long Island honors. This team captain is a strategic fencer who does a great job of analyzing his opponents to take appropriate risks.

Mattias Weber – Whitman, junior, sabre

This Newsday All-Long Island fencer went 29-3 record last season. His agility and speed allow him to take over the strip and he rarely tires out during his matches, allowing him to deal efficient blows later in the match.

Ryan Wong – Great Neck South, senior, sabre

Wong went 20-0 en route to winning the Nassau individual title in sabre. The Newsday All-Long Island fencer also won the Brentwood Holiday Tournament. Wong is a tactician on the court. He can find tendencies and opponents' openings on the fly.

Lawrence Zeltser – Syosset, senior, foil

Zeltser went 21-1 last year and made Newsday's All-Long Island team. He was the bronze medalist in the Nassau championships last year. His knowledge allows him to always stay a step ahead of his opponent. His size allows him to at times overpower opponents and instantly gain an advantage.