Top 10 girls fencers on Long Island for the 2022-23 season

Newsday's annual look at the top girls fencers in Long Island high schools heading into the winter season, listed in alphabetical order.

Aurora Aschettino, Oyster Bay, foil, Sr.

The 2022 Newsday Fencer of the Year ended her spectacular season winning the Nassau foil championship. Aschettino had a 25-1 record last season.

Abigail Hunt, Centereach, foil, Sr.

Hunt didn’t lose a match in the regular season, holding a 39-0 record in foil. She finished third in the county tournament.

Esha Nayak, Syosset, sabre, Fr.

Nayak shined in sabre as an eighth grader last season, finishing with an overall record of 27-3 and winning the Brentwood Holiday championship.

Ella Nguyen, Syosset, sabre, Sr.

Nguyen completes a powerful duo with Nayak at Syosset and in sabre. She finished 19-0 last year and will look to improve upon Syosset’s third place finish in the county championships.

Kira Nguyen, Great Neck South, epee, Jr.

With an undefeated 32-0 record in epee last season, Nguyen helped Great Neck South win its fourth straight Nassau title.

Anna Rohring, Commack, foil, Jr.

She was Suffolk’s top foil fencer last season, winning the individual county championship. She had a 30-3 record on the year.

Mia Santana, Sayville, epee, Sr.

She was the top Suffolk fencer in epee last year, taking home the individual county crown. She finished her season with a 25-2 record as a junior.

Stasya Selizhuk, Half Hollow Hills, epee, Jr.

Selizhuk finished 33-6 in epee as a sophomore. She will become captain this year, looking to build off her success.

Haileigh Smith, Huntington, sabre, Sr.

She’s been a varsity starter on the sabre squad since freshman year and most recently finished with a 28-5 record as a junior.

Jessica Xu, Great Neck North, epee, Sr.

Xu was a silver medalist at the county championships in epee as a junior. She earned a 22-3 record across the season.