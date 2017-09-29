Bay Shore field hockey team’s playoff dream is getting real

It has been a long time coming, but playoffs are beginning to look like a reality for the Bay Shore field hockey team. At 8-2 with six games to play, this would be the first postseason appearance for any current player.

“This group of girls have been led by some amazing kids for the last four years with that goal in mind to make playoffs,” Marauders coach Mary Drago said. “We just have a great group of leaders and a great group of younger girls who are willing to follow them. They’re growing every day and getting better every day. They’re very hungry.”

Amy Hoeffner, a member of the varsity for four years, scored twice in a 7-0 victory over Floyd on Thursday.

“It’s not one person taking the ball from the defensive side all the way to offense, but rather a series of passes from one girl to the next to get the ball up the field together,” the senior midfielder said. “There’s no selfishness with the ball, instead it’s a team effort.”

And, yes, Hoeffner and her teammates have something to prove.

“Our team’s goal is to show what Bay Shore is capable of,” Hoeffner said. “We’ve had a playoff drought for four years and we’re all hungry to get back into the playoffs this year and prove that Bay Shore is a competitor again.”