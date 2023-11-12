Carle Place loses to Whitney Point in state Class C championship

Reaching this point was another a step in the right direction.

Carle Place lost to three-time-defending state champion Whitney Point, 2-0, in the Class C field hockey state championship at Centereach High School on Sunday.

Second-year coach Elissa Frein said the Frogs (15-5), who reached the state semifinals last year and defended their Class C Long Island title this fall, took another important step this season.

“They improved each quarter, they left it all on the field and as a coach, that’s all I can ask for, so I am beyond proud of them,” Frein said. “I’m so grateful. They were such a great group of girls, this is such a great group of seniors.”

Payton Martin scored in the first quarter, and Cassidy Pado scored in the third for Whitney Point (19-0), which has won 58 consecutive games.

Carle Place had won 12 straight games dating back to October 3 before Sunday’s state championship. The Frogs overcame an 0-2 start to the season and scored overtime goals to win the Nassau Class C title and advance in Saturday’s state semifinals.

“I think it shows how hard we work under pressure, and it shows how good of a team we really are,” one of Carle Place’s senior captains, Ava Henglein, said of the overtime playoff wins. “It just goes to show how hard the girls worked, they put their heart and soul into everything, and you can really see that.”

They proved that heart against Whitney Point. A point-blank save from Whitney Point’s Lauren Magill on Carle Place’s Paige Shelhorn nearly brought the Frogs within a score after Whitney Point took a 2-0 lead.

Megan Rice, who earned All-Tournament honors alongside Emi Coronel, made 11 saves for Carle Place. The Frogs’ back line of Hadasah Roa and Samantha O’Connell swatted away passes and shots in front of Rice.

“Two brick walls all season, so consistent, so disciplined, they have really kept us in games,” Frein said of Roa and O’Connell. “[Whitney Point is] a disciplined team, and I told them they were beating teams 8-0 this season. So, for us to even hold them to 2-0, that’s something that they should be proud of.”

After the game, Frein reiterated to the team that they progressed this season. She said after making the state semifinals last year and reaching the state finals this year, the Frogs are on a path toward the Class C state title next year.

Seniors such as Henglein have paved the way for future success.

“This team was so special to me. They worked so hard at practice, and in the games it translates,” Henglein said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better season with them.”