It doesn’t take much for the Carle Place field hockey team to get rolling.

Almost four minutes into Sunday's Long Island Class C field hockey championship, Marissa Nosovitch took a pass from Emi Coronel and found the back of the net to get the Frogs on the board. Then came the avalanche.

Nosovitch scored the first two goals and Coronel had a goal and three assists in Carle Place’s 7-0 win over Pierson/Bridgehampton in the Southeast region final at Berner Middle School, the Frogs' third straight Long Island title.

“We’ve been playing together since we were little, so we have such a good bond,” said Nosovitch, a senior. “We’ve been working for this for so long.”

Carle Place applied offensive pressure throughout and totaled 12 penalty corners. Coronel’s sister, Luna, scored with 5:55 left in the second quarter. Emi then assisted Sofia Henglein before finding the back of the cage to give the Frogs a 5-0 halftime lead.

“We have really good communication,” Emi Coronel said. “We all know where everyone else is and we just talk through our in-and-out passing and overlapping. We know how to move the ball smoothly and connect our passes.”

Isabella Cunha had a goal and two assists, Amanda DeMarco had a goal and an assist and Ava Gomes added an assist. Sophia Perri made six saves for Pierson/Bridgehampton (7-10).

Carle Place (14-3) will face Whitney Point (Section IV) in the state semifinals on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Arlington High School in Lagrangeville. The Frogs, who have reached the state tournament in each of Elissa Frein’s three years as head coach, have fallen to Whitney Point in each of their last two trips. Whitney Point has won eight of the last nine Class C state crowns. Carle Place will be seeking its first state title since 1990.

“I think that we’re more prepared by far this year than we have been the last two years,” Frein said. “I don’t think we have to go into it nervous. I feel like we’ve gone into it in the past thinking, ‘Oh, it’s Whitney Point.’ We’re a strong team, too . . . I’m absolutely confident in them.”