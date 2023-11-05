Paige Selhorn scores twice as Carle Place field hockey repeats as LI Class C champs

Paige Selhorn had just the goalie to beat.

Her first shot was saved by Grace D’Angelo, but Selhorn stuck with it and finished off her second attempt for the final goal of Carle Place’s 3-0 win over Pierson/Bridgehampton in the Long Island Class C field hockey championship game Sunday at Northport High School.

“It felt like it was in slow motion,” Selhorn said. “I was so nervous, but we work on one-on-ones with the goalies and I knew that was where I had to score.”

It’s the Frogs’ second straight Long Island title. They will face Akron (Section VI) in the state semifinals at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Centereach High School.

At the end of the second quarter, Selhorn had an open shot but sent it just outside of the right post.

“It triggered me. If I didn’t make that last one, I would’ve been so upset with myself,” said Selhorn, a senior who hadn’t played field hockey since sixth grade until this season.

Carle Place earned an untimed penalty corner as time expired in the first quarter, on which Selhorn scored off an assist from freshman Emi Coronel to give the Frogs a 1-0 lead.

“She’s like a bulldozer going through a brick wall, she just doesn’t stop,” coach Elissa Frein said of Selhorn. “Even though this is her first year on the team, all the girls look up to her because she tries so hard.”

D’Angelo made another impressive save in the second quarter, but Isabella Cunha collected the rebound and found Madeleine Ruebenacker in front of the net for a goal, giving Carle Place a 2-0 lead with 1:31 remaining in the first half.

“When I went in, coach Frein told me to stay on that post and keep my stick down,” Ruebenacker said. “They kicked it out and I saw Izzy pass it in and I just had to finish it.”

Carle Place controlled the ball the entire game, outshooting Pierson 18-3 and collecting 15 penalty corners to Pierson’s seven.

Megan Rice made two saves. D’Angelo made 11 saves for Pierson, which finished 5-11.

Carle Place (14-4) has won 11 straight Nassau Class C titles and the Frogs have continued their success in Frein’s first two years as head coach. Carle Place’s last state title came in 1990, but the Frogs are feeling confident entering the semifinals for a second straight year.

“She’s always there for us and she can count on us and we can count on her,” Selhorn said of Frein.

Added Frein: “Every single one of them is extremely coachable and they put what we practice into the games.”