As Garden City field hockey forward Emerson Goettelmann began to pack her bags at Berner Middle School, sophomore Grace Brantuk wrapped her in a hug.

It wasn’t to console the senior captain. It was to show appreciation for a day Goettelmann and the rest of the Trojans won’t forget anytime soon.

Garden City won its fourth consecutive Class B Long Island title in a 2-1 win over Harborfields Sunday. Goettelmann’s stick made all the difference as she scored both goals for the Trojans, including the game-winner with 4:34 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“It felt so good,” Goettelmann said. “After that first goal I was like, ‘Wow, we can definitely win this game.’ But then they scored and tied it, so I knew we needed to score again. And I did.”

“I love how we never gave up,” senior goalkeeper Maddie Mitchell added.

Harborfields had myriad chances and played a tight game. After Goettelmann scored the opening goal three minutes into the third quarter, Harborfields' Olivia Eusanio equalized 10 minutes later with a thunderous shot.

The Tornadoes had 13 penalty corners to Garden City’s six, but Garden City managed to block or deny most scoring opportunities against a Tornadoes team that had scored 24 goals over its last four games. Garden City coach Lauren Lavelle credited the success to her team’s attention to game film.

“We made sure we knew exactly who to mark and where to go, and how to shut down their game,” Lavelle said.

“There’s 16 seniors, so it truly means so, so much to each and every one of us,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell finished with four saves, including a diving stop in the second quarter following an initial save that could have given Harborfields (17-3) an early lead.

“I was trying to not think about the pressure,” Mitchell said. “So, I just kept my mind clear, focused on the next shot and made the saves.”

Garden City (13-2) has won the Class B title on Long Island at the end of all but two seasons since 2006. Mitchell credited the “high standard” Garden City has set for itself, something with which Lavelle and Goettelmann agreed.

“We have so much motivation,” Goettelmann said. “Our coaches build us up. They know that we can win so they help us believe that we can win, and we just get it done.”

The Trojans will travel to Arlington High School for the state semifinal against Section II’s Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake on Saturday at 9 a.m. And if you’re wondering if Garden City is excited to compete once again, just ask Mitchell.

“[I] think they got to watch out!” Mitchell laughed. “Don’t underestimate us.”