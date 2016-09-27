Haley Clark scores twice in Rocky Point’s win

Haley Clark set a goal for herself this season.

After a two-goal performance for Rocky Point in a 3-0 win over Bayport-Blue Point Monday, the junior forward is one step closer to her target.

“I wanted to be the top point scorer in the county,” Clark said. “I feel honored to be on a leader board where there are so many amazing players.”

Clark brought her point total to 17 after scoring two goals in the first half. The two goals put Clark in a tie with Kerri Thornton of Ward Melville for the county points lead, which also leads Long Island. Clark has 10 goals and seven assists.

“She is the smartest player that has ever come through my program,” Rocky Point coach Katie Bittner said. “She comes to work every day and gets her job done.”

Senior defender Christina Bellissimo added a goal late in the second half on an assist from freshman Kailee Woods to secure the win for Rocky Point (7-1). Abby Brewer stopped 15 shots for Bayport-Blue Point (4-4).

“We looked a little bit slow today and off our game,” Bittner said. “A win is a win, but going forward we need to play better than we did today.”

The Eagles’ only loss came in a shootout last week against crosstown rival Miller Place. The two teams will meet again in the final game of the regular season Oct. 19 at Miller Place.

“We have to focus on our upcoming games before we focus on Miller Place,” Clark said.

Bittner added: “The Miller Place game is in the back of our minds, but right now we are looking on to Harborfields.”