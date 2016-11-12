Heaney scores twice as Garden City advances to state Class B final

ENDWELL, N.Y. — Devon Heaney didn’t like the way she and her Garden City field hockey teammates started out in Saturday’s state Class B semifinal.

“I thought at first we came out flat,” Heaney said. “It certainly didn’t help us.”

But Heaney provided all the assistance the Trojans would need. The senior captain scored two goals and assisted on another — all in the second half — in Garden City’s 3-1 win over Vestal in the state Class B semifinal at Maine-Endwell High School.

Garden City (16-2) faces defending champ Lakeland (19-0-2) for the state Class B championship at 10 a.m. Sunday at Maine-Endwell. Lakeland beat Garden City in last year’s state final to win its seventh straight Class B crown.

The Trojans’ last state Class B title came in 2008.

“At halftime we talked about wanting to get goals,” said Heaney, who has 12 goals and eight assists this season. “Last year, we went to [a shootout win in the state semifinal] and we didn’t want to do that again.”

Heaney ensured that would not happen when she scored off a corner just 6:28 into the second half and finally got one past Hannah Barnard, who made 12 saves for Vestal (10-8). Barnard had stopped six first-half shots, including a penalty stroke by Garden City’s Taylor Gladd 4:04 into the game.

Heaney found senior Annie Crowley, who made it 2-0 with 17:15 to play. Garden City seemed in control — and even killed a pair of man-down situations — but Vestal’s Bailey Matthews made a 40-yard run and score with 8:08 left to cut the Trojans’ lead to 2-1.

However, the Garden City midfield of Gladd, Jenn Medjid, and Emily Clarke dominated possession in the closing minutes, and Heaney scored her second goal with 2:19 off a corner to the relief of the Trojans.

“I feel like this is really our year to show what we can do,” Heaney said, “and bring [a title] back home to Garden City.”

Now that would be some finish.