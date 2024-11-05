Entering the season as the four seed, Sachem East seniors Addison Romanowski and Kayla Richter believed the field hockey team had “nothing to lose but everything to gain.”

Sachem East worked its way to an undefeated regular season and the top playoff seed, and on Tuesday, it had a county title to gain.

On the team’s third consecutive penalty corner and sixth of the third quarter, Richter accepted the insert from Romanowski and fired the ball toward the cage as Romanowski tipped it in for the go-ahead goal in Sachem East’s 1-0 win over No. 3 Ward Melville in the Suffolk Class A championship at East Islip.

“I was just focused on making that shot,” Richter said. “I knew we could do it. We’ve overcome every (obstacle) this season and made it here. I had to make that shot.”

A defensive battle ensued from the start, but Sachem East (17-0) dominated possession and allowed little chance for Ward Melville to score.

“We just kept the ball moving and everyone did their jobs,” Romanowski said. “Our mantra this season was togetherness. No matter what age anyone was, we play together, and I think that’s carried us to this point.”

Ward Melville’s last chance came at the final buzzer when the Patriots were awarded a penalty corner, but the insert pass went too wide and found the stick of Sachem East’s Alexis Donohue. Goalkeeper Olivia Zummo made nine saves for the Patriots, who finished 15-2-1.

Sachem East allowed just one goal all season as it outscored opponents 65-1 through 16 games. The lone-goal game came in a 3-1 win over Ward Melville.

Sachem East will face the winner of No. 1 Massapequa and No. 3 East Meadow in the Long Island Class A championship at Berner Middle School on Sunday at 3 p.m. Sachem East is in search of its first Long Island title since 2018, when it defeated Massapequa, 1-0.

Garden City wins 12th straight Class B crown

Garden City sophomore Grace Brantuk wasn’t ready for her field hockey season to end.

With 20.8 seconds left in the first overtime, on a 7v7 corner, it was Brantuk who kept the Trojans' season alive. No. 1 Garden City defeated No. 2 Manhasset 1-0 and secured its 12th consecutive Nassau Class B title.

“I knew it was going to be the corner we finally finished on,” Brantuk said. “After Arcangela (Haffner) took the shot, the ball popped up, and I knew I had to finish it.”

Manhasset finishes the season 11-6.

Garden City (12-2) will advance to the Long Island Class B Championship on Sunday at Berner Middle School, where the Trojans will face Suffolk B winner, Harborfields.

“To win a Long Island Championship and beyond, we need a full 60 minutes of greatness,” Garden City Coach Lauren Lavelle said. “We’ve proven that we are capable of doing that.”