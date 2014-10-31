Jenna Sanossian scores twice as Rocky Point wins Suffolk 'B' field hockey title

Nightmares about the 2012 Suffolk Class B field hockey final against Miller Place have haunted Jenna Sanossian.

"I think about that all the time," Rocky Point's senior forward said.

Sanossian did all she could to replace those memories with happier ones yesterday. She scored twice and assisted on two other goals to lead Rocly Point to a 4-1 victory over Miller Place in the Class B final at Dowling, the program's first championship.

"She's a stud," coach Katie Bittner said.

Miller Place (15-2) had allowed only two goals all season -- one in a 1-0 loss to Rocky Point on Sept. 19. That was the first time the Eagles had beaten the Panthers since Sept. 20, 2011.

"We have lost to Miller Place time and time again, and we were sick of losing," said junior midfielder Taylor Brodsky, who had one goal and an assist. "Teams have underestimated us, and we were tired of it. We showed everyone that we could do it."

Sanossian scored 5:16 into the game off a pass from Brodsky to give Rocky Point (14-4) a 1-0 lead. Even after Courtney Baldwin made it 3-1 with 18:10 left, Sanossian said the Eagles pretended the score was 0-0.

And then she put on the finishing touch with 4:56 left.

"The clock kept going down," Sanossian said. "I was just like, 'We've got this.' ''

And they did have it, earning a date with the Nassau B winner for the Long Island championship Nov. 9 at Adelphi.

"It's the most amazing feeling in the entire world," Brodsky said. "I have never felt so happy in my entire life."

Southampton 'C' champ. Southampton's defense cleared the ball out of its zone, sending it all the way down the field with about 30 seconds left in the Suffolk Class C final against Pierson / Bridgehampton.

Finally, the Mariners (9-6) could exhale, as the clock ran out on the Whalers and gave Southampton a 2-1 victory.

"We don't play bash ball," coach Jessica Dupree Zukosky said. "We don't chase the ball and run after it, usually . . . but I was happy to see that one go way down."

Southampton opened the scoring 10:53 into the game. Meggie Gallo found Chloe Schmidt, who converted her shot from in front of the net. "Meggie set it up perfectly," Schmidt said. "It went right by the goalie, and all I had to was swing it in. She made it really easy for me."

Gallo extended the lead to 2-0 4:11 into the second half off a penalty stroke, lifting her shot into the cage.

"It's really nerve-wracking. I've been taking the strokes for two years, but the feeling of worry and the fear of failure doesn't leave you ever," Gallo said. "But it's always nice to see it go in the back of the net."

Erica Selyukova scored off an assist by Ana Sherwood with 21:40 left for Pierson / Bridgehampton (11-5).

Southampton will face the Nassau C winner Nov. 9 at Adelphi.