Julia McGinley, Northport stake their claim in Suffolk I

After coming off a tough 2-1 loss a week ago to the defending Long Island Class A champions, Julia McGinley and the Northport field hockey team played like they had something prove Thursday against Sachem North.

“I think we definitely made a statement today,” McGinley said. “We wanted to prove ourselves knowing that both teams had only one loss coming into the game.”

McGinley doubled her season goal scoring total within two halves, giving Northport a 2-0 win over Sachem North in Suffolk I.

The senior midfielder scored two goals in her team’s first six games of the season. McGinley opened the scoring for the Tigers as she put in a rebound after a scramble in front of the Sachem North goal with 17:35 remaining in the first half.

McGinley brought her season total to four goals with 2:09 left in the game on a breakaway after a nice feed from forward Natalie Langella that sealed it for Northport (6-1).

“She is one of those girls who takes everything we teach her in practice and runs with it,” Northport coach Gina Walling said about McGinley. “She continues to improve game after game.”

The Tigers secured their sixth shutout of the season, as sophomore goalkeeper Kate Gilligan stopped all four shots she faced. Senior defender Meghan Smith made numerous defense plays and did a great job of pushing the ball up the field, creating opportunities for the offense. Grace LaRocco had eight saves for Sachem North (6-2).

Despite the win today, Walling and her team have their sights set on Ward Melville, which improved to 7-0 Thursday after defeating Sachem East, 2-1.

“Sachem North is very skilled, but we have Ward Melville last on our schedule, of course,” Walling said with a laugh. “We are focusing on that game every game we play. We want to keep getting better and keep the wins coming so that we can get that last win that we want.”