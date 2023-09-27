Newsday's top 50 field hockey players for 2023

Newsday's annual list of the top 50 high school field hockey players on Long Island for the fall 2023 season, listed alphabetically.

Shannon Abraldes, Sachem East, M, Sr.: She’s a stealthy and quick player who has great skill at distributing the ball. Her vision and game awareness are some of her best attributes.

Maureen Arendt, Garden City, D, Sr.: Although not a goalkeeper, Arendt will often dive for saves. When called upon, she’ll lock down the opponent’s best player.

Damiana Beige, West Islip, GK, Jr.: Beige is the only returning starter, so she’ll take on a greater leadership role. She’ll be the anchor for a young team.

Grace Camera, Manhasset F, Sr.: Camera has crafty stickhandling skills to pair with smart decision making. She finished ninth in Nassau with 15 points on nine goals and six assists.

Luna Coronel, Carle Place, M, Jr.: Coronel controls the pace of the game with her speed, strength and ball control. She also tackles very well to round out her game.

(From left) Luna Coronel of Carle Place and Maureen Arendt of Garden City.

Katie Cummings, Smithtown East, M, Sr.: The senior has great field hockey IQ and finds her teammates nicely from the midfield.

Charlotte Curtin, Huntington, F, Jr.: Curtin steps into a leadership role after learning from a team of seniors last year. She brings a high level of skill and talent to a young roster.

Madison DeLeon, Clarke, F, So.: She started every game as a freshman, showcasing a well-rounded attack.

Sydney Elizalde, Connetquot, M, Jr.: Elizalde will play a large role on a Connetquot team that lost 12 seniors, including 10 starters.

Colleen Emanuele, Massapequa, GK, Sr.: She made big stop after big stop en route to Massapequa winning the Nassau Class A championship for the second straight year.

Olivia Eusanio, Harborfields M, Jr.: Eusanio finished with 13 goals and seven assists to lead Harborfields to a 14-4 record last season.

Avery Filippone, West Babylon, F, Sr.: West Babylon steps up to Division I, and Filippone will lead the offensive charge.

Alexa Flood, Eastport-South Manor, M, Sr.: Flood finished last season with seven goals and six assists, which helped Eastport-South Manor earn an 11-4 record in Suffolk II.

(From left) Julia Fusco of Bayport-Blue Point and Olivia Eusanio of Harborfields.

Julia Fusco, Bayport-Blue Point, F/M, Sr.: Fusco tallied eight goals and 10 assists last season and will continue to be a critical piece of the offense.

Sadie Hoffman, Miller Place, M, Jr.: Hoffman, a three-year varsity starter, brings a powerful drive and great shot to the offense. She also possesses good field vision and stickwork.

Tara Hollis, Garden City, F/M, Sr.: Hollis scored the winning goal against Manhasset in the Nassau Class B championship last season. Her speed and tactical approach are exceptional.

Ainsley Johnson, Locust Valley, M, Sr.: Johnson has great speed and intelligence in the midfield. She is a captain this season.

Alexa Kidd, Ward Melville, F, Sr.: Kidd regularly creates shooting opportunities and corners with her smooth stickwork. She tallied 24 points (11 goals and 13 assists) last season, tied for fifth best in Suffolk.

Kylie Lamoureux, Rocky Point, M, Jr.: Lamoureux played key roles on both ends of the field and has been playing varsity field hockey since eighth grade.

Adriana Lloves, Friends Academy, F/M, Sr.: Lloves, who is a captain this season, led the team with 10 goals and seven assists last season.

Rachel Louie, Cold Spring Harbor, M, Jr.: She enters her fourth year on varsity. The junior is the lead player for both offensive and defensive corners.

Kate Lysaght, Harborfields, D, Sr.: Lysaght helped Harborfields secure 12 shutouts last season. On offense, she produced six goals and 11 assists.

Olivia Maler, North Shore, M, Sr.: Maler poses a big offensive threat with her stickwork, endurance and footwork. She serves as a leader for the team.

Emily Maloney, Northport, D, Sr.: Maloney is one of four returning starters from last year’s state championship team. Her defensive positioning and ability to shut down opponents make her so valuable.

Elizabeth Mansfield, Sayville, M, Sr.: Mansfield controls the offense, moving the ball skillfully up the field. She has a powerful and accurate shot.

Kaylise McClure, Sachem North, GK, Sr.: McClure returns as one of the top goalkeepers in Suffolk. Her footwork, positioning and eye for the ball make her stand out.

(From left) Kate Lysaght of Harborfields and Emily McGinley of Ward Melville.

Emily McGinley, Ward Melville, D, Sr.: She leads a strong defensive unit. A smart, patient and skilled defender, McGinley returns as one of the top defensive players in Suffolk.

Kaitlyn McGovern, Carle Place, M/D, Sr.: McGovern has great game sense and awareness. With both tackling skills and the ability to push the offense, she has a solid overall game.

Emma McGrory, East Hampton, M, Sr.: McGrory had 16 goals and eight assists to lead East Hampton’s attack last season.

Cassidy Morrow, Massapequa, M, Jr.: Morrow played a big role in leading Massapequa to its second straight Nassau Class A championship last season.

Haley Naslonski, Bay Shore/Islip, F, Jr.: She has great speed, stickwork, power and vision that she uses well on both offensive and defensive corners. She had 11 goals and five assists last season.

Victoria Nelson, Floyd, F, Sr.: She possesses great speed and skill to lead Floyd’s offensive attack.

Katherine O’Hanlon, Garden City, F/M/D, So.: There isn’t a spot on the field that she can’t play. The versatile O'Hanlon started in all three positions as a freshman.

Caitlin O’Malley, Northport, D, Sr.: She was an integral part of Northport’s undefeated run to a state championship last season. She’s taking on new roles for both offensive and defensive corners, while remaining the backbone of the defense.

Sara O’Sullivan, Sachem East, M/D, Sr.: O’Sullivan is composed on the field as she makes quick and game-changing decisions to benefit her team. She’s effective at cutting as well as making passes in transition.

(From left) Shea Panzik of Manhasset and Sara O'Sullivan of Sachem East.

Shea Panzik, Manhasset, M, Sr.: Panzik totaled 20 points (12 goals and eight assists) last season, which was third best in Nassau.

Sophia Papacostas, Clarke, F, Sr.: The captain brings great playmaking and communication to a strong offense. Papacostas finished with five goals and five assists last season.

Kerrin Pettit, Smithtown East, D, Jr.: Pettit plays on both offensive and defensive corner units. She’s often attacking on offense from the defender position.

Peyton Phillips, Ward Melville, F, Jr.: Phillips is quick on and off the ball. Her skill and intelligence allow her to cause problems for defenses in the attacking circle.

Dylan Reilly, Greenport/Southold/Mattituck, GK, Sr.: Reilly is one of the few returners to the team. She made 205 saves last season and had five games of 20 or more saves. She had 33 saves in the Suffolk Class C final last season.

Reily Roberts, Locust Valley, D, Sr.: Roberts steps into a leadership position as a smart defender with “unbelievable field sense,” coach Sandy Jozefowski said.

Sophia Scalzo, Manhasset, M, Jr.: Scalzo is a well-rounded midfielder. She can be a playmaker for her teammates while also keeping opponents from getting into Manhasset’s defensive zone.

Caeleigh Schuster, East Hampton, GK, So.: She stopped 93.6% of shots and made 161 saves as a freshman. She also tallied six shutouts.

Emma Shanahan, Bayport-Blue Point, F, Jr.: Shanahan tied for fifth in Suffolk with 17 goals to lead Bayport-Blue Point’s offense.

Gwendolyn Smith, Miller Place, M, Jr.: Smith controls the game from the midfield with great vision and stickhandling.

Amanda Sweeney, Eastport-South Manor, M, Sr.: Sweeney had 33 points (18 points and 15 assists), which was third best in Suffolk last season. She’s the top returning point scorer on Long Island.

(Clockwise from top left) Emma Shanahan of Bayport-Blue Point, Rylee Wassmer of Patchogue-Medford and Amanda Sweeney of Eastport-South Manor.

Rylee Wassmer, Patchogue-Medford, M, Sr.: She’s the centerpiece of Patchogue-Medford’s offense and defense, racking up 11 goals and two assists to pair with her excellent stickwork and clearing.

Sydney Woods, Rocky Point, F, Sr.: Woods tallied six assists last season to help lead Rocky Point to a Suffolk II championship. She’s primed for a strong senior season.

Kendal Woolley, Bayport-Blue Point, F, Sr.: Woolley has been one of the top scorers for the Phantoms for the past few years. She had eight goals and 11 assists last season.

Sofia Zumbrunn, Sachem North, M, Sr.: Zumbrunn is very versatile from the midfield. She has quick stick skills and great vision.