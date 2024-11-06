Kaitlyn Ogurick knows how to add the finishing touch.

The senior forward had the final stroke on two of her team's penalty corners, leading No. 1 Massapequa to a 4-0 win over No. 3 East Meadow in the Nassau Class A field hockey championship at Cold Spring Harbor Wednesday afternoon.

It is Massapequa’s fourth consecutive county title and 16th since 2006.

“We practice corners a lot and the girls that take the corners from the top really work hard to get it down in front of the cage,” Ogurick said. “They do their job perfectly by sending it down to us, so we just have to complete our job.”

Ogurick’s goals came in the final minute of both the first and second quarters to give Massapequa a 2-0 lead at halftime. Senior midfielder Olivia DeTommaso fired in a third goal to lift the lead to 3-0 with 13:16 left in the third.

“We’ve been playing together since we were six,” DeTommaso said of Ogurick. “It’s so much easier to play with girls you’ve been playing with for so long and you can see how our friendship translates to the field.”

Massapequa (13-2) dominated most of the attack throughout the game, earning 12 penalty corners. East Meadow (14-2) goalkeepers Eva Kyriakidis and Mackenzie Goebel each made three saves.

“The defense did an amazing job not letting a single ball go in our goal. Everyone did their job and worked together today, and it feels so good,” Ogurick said.

Junior Sophia Bolognini tapped in the final goal with 1:33 remaining.

“Every single person, it doesn’t matter the grade, has an impact and pushes each other. We play as a complete team,” Ogurick said. “This team is like my family and it's amazing to be here and be able to win a championship game with each other.”

Massapequa defeated Port Washington, 4-1, for the Nassau title last season before falling to Northport, 5-0, in the Long Island title game. Massapequa now will face Suffolk champion Sachem East (17-0) in the Long Island championship 3 p.m. Sunday at Berner Middle School in Massapequa.

“We try to enforce accountability, and positivity just helps us get on the field and play as the team [that] we are,” DeTommaso said. “We just want to represent our town and be Massapequa field hockey.”