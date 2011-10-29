Molinari leads Manhasset girls in Class B

The Manhasset field hockey team has long been known for its stifling defense. And with its methodical methods on offense, the Indians averaged 3.6 goals per game this season. Guess they were saving up for the rainy day.

Mother Nature got involved Saturday, creating conditions not conducive to scoring -- or anything, really -- but it didn't stop the Indians' offense. Sparked by Madison Molinari's goal and five assists, third-seeded Manhasset defeated No. 6 New Hyde Park, 9-1, in a Nassau Class B quarterfinal.

Molinari, the offensive orchestrator, said she believed her team could score in torrents. "It's obviously hard to do," she said, "but you want to have that mind-set."

Ask most offensive players what their objective is on each possession and the answer, likely, will be "Score." But could the Indians (11-4) have expected such an offensive outburst?

"We thought it was possible," said Manhasset coach Steve Sproul, who began substituting in the second half. "This team has the ability. We went over game tape, analyzed ourselves, and they were prepared. I thought that if we did all the things we're capable of, it could happen . . . Our goal wasn't to pour it on, but at the same time, we didn't want to let up too much and not be sharp."

Julia Glynn, off a pass from Molinari, got the Indians on the board 14:09 in. The shot was stopped initially, but it deflected off the goalie's shin guard and ricocheted into the far corner. Then Emily Koufakis scored, and Erin Connors, and goals by Jackie Bruno and Connors in the final two minutes of the half made it 5-0.

"The whole team, from the defense up, worked as a unit and that contributed to the scoring," Glynn said. "We moved the ball well and we were able to push it up quickly, before the defense was set."

Koufakis and Glynn each had two goals and an assist, and Katie Connors added a goal. With six points Saturday, Molinari now has the Long Island lead with 30.

"The offense and defense made my job easy," said goalie Olivia Demeri, who didn't record a save in the win. "Nine goals is unbelievable and the defense was tenacious."

New Hyde Park (6-8-1) scored with 22:58 remaining. A breakaway led to Deandra Vigliarolo's one-on-one with Demeri, and the forward launched one into the far corner. Rachel Kavanagh made four saves for New Hyde Park.

"We played as hard as we could," Gladiators coach Kori Brocking said. Her team had gone to overtime of the Class A final last year. "This obviously isn't the way you want to end the season, but as bad as it got, you just have to shake it off." The cold and steady rain was a factor, Brocking said, "but both teams played in it."

Manhasset will face No. 2 Cold Spring Harbor in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Seahawks beat them twice in the regular season.

"Since we lost to them," Demeri said, "we want this so much more. We won't back down."