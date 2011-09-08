Nassau County field hockey preview

CLASS A

Massapequa has 10 returning seniors, led by Navy-bound forward Kelsey O'Brien, who led Nassau with 17 goals. She's joined by goalie Jackie Harrison, Nicole Scicutella, Laura Waldron, Jamie Ahrens, Kristin Yevoli and Andrea Bourgal.

Port Washington emerged as a contender last year, reaching the county semifinals. Most of that group is back, including halfback Brianna Gallo and goalies Kelly McDonough and Brittany Nachamie, who anchored a defense that yielded only 1.5 goals per game. Leading scorers Lauren Desimone and Danielle Rosmarin also return.

East Meadow, the 2008 champ, lost several seniors after reaching the semifinals last year. It could be a rebuilding season for the Jets, but they are always competitive.

Baldwin, usually a contender, missed the playoffs last year and looks to rebound with a young group. The Bruins have defenders Casey Barberio and Gianna Navarro along with midfielder Amanda Clemens and goalie Carly Mertens.

Sewanhaka went 6-7-1 in its second year as a varsity program and continues to progress. Great Neck South could be a sleeper.

CLASS B

Garden City is led by Alexandra Bruno (Newsday's 2010 Nassau Player of the Year) and Catherine McTiernan, whose 21 points ranked second in the county. They're joined by Catherine Dickinson, Tara Mahon, Jenna Fuchs, Victoria Piscopo, Gabrielle Giannone and goalie Laura Fanning. The Trojans outscored opponents 88-7 last year en route to the state final.

North Shore reached the county final for the first time since 2006, and the Vikings, a confident bunch, are determined to prove it wasn't a fluke. They have Isabella Ahrens, Carly Comitino and sweeper Laura Wefer.

Manhasset, a semifinalist last year and a perennial power, returns leading scorer Maddy Molinari, along with Emily Koufakis, Jackie Bruno, Sarah Barcia and goalie Olivia DeMeire. With several defenders back, including Olivia Parisi, that unit will continue to be a strength.

Cold Spring Harbor fell in the semifinals, but it was a 2-1 loss . . . to Garden City. And the teams' regular-season meeting was a 1-1 tie. What that says is the Seahawks are a real threat. They're led by Victoria Kotowski, Katie Paolano, Maggie Dischmann and Courtney Burke.

New Hyde Park made a one-year cameo in Class A and reached the county final, but a dip in enrollment has them back in "B." The Gladiators are led by Lisa O'Callaghan (19 points), Kristen Lynch, Jen Spagnuolo, Ana Bisciello, Melanie Sferrazza and Julie Dunne.

Clarke, a playoff team, again will be in the mix with Nicole Zaino, Demi Shanahan and Amanda Gargiulo. Seaford is usually a contender and has goalie Diana Rice back.

CLASS C

Friends Academy has lock-and-keyed the county for six years and is again the favorite. The Quakers have standouts Savannah Febesh, Jalisa Clark, Bridie Gahan (20 points), Erica Sklar and goalie Charlotte Gelfand.

Carle Place, the runner-up in recent years, should be better equipped to challenge Friends. Last year's group of youngsters, who played the Quakers close in the county final, now have experience. The Frogs are led by goalie Leanne Iannucci, Christine Wengler and Taylor Ruscillo.

Wheatley and Oyster Bay also will give the favorites a run for their money.