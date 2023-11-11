Northport field hockey denied chance at state title three-peat

Northport’s two-year run of wearing the Class A field hockey crown came to an end on Saturday.

The Tigers fell to Orchard Park (Buffalo), 5-1, in the state Class A semifinals at Centereach High School, ending their hopes of a third consecutive state championship.

Northport had no answer for Orchard Park's Halle Senfield, who had four goals and one assist.

“We knew they scored well on fast breaks and we just didn’t recover fast enough,” Northport coach Gina Walling said. “We went down early and I think that messed with our girls and took them out of the game mentally.”

After being held scoreless for three quarters, senior Abby Semple was able to put one in for Northport with 2:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“I put my stick down and my teammate Kenzie Bliven did a lot of it and I was able to tap it in,” Semple said. “We all wanted it so bad, so I was glad I was able to get at least one in for us.”

Northport finished its season 17-2. Its one regular-season loss came from Ward Melville, which it defeated 2-1 in the Suffolk Class A championship.

“I’m so proud of this team,” Walling said. “Over the last two seasons we’ve lost 24 kids, so to be able to even make it back here, I mean, I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Semple says their teamwork has been the biggest contributor to their success this season.

“The way we’re able to work together, whether we’re on the field or cheering on the sidelines, is the reason why we’ve been able to win so much this season,” Semple said.

Northport is graduating 13 seniors and Walling says she feels lucky to have been able to coach them all.

“How could I not miss them?” Walling said. “They’re all so amazing, it’s hard to see the upset.”

As a senior, Semple says there’s so much she will miss about being apart of the Northport field hockey team.

“Coming to practice everyday and seeing everyone happy was the best way to end my day,” Semple said. “All of my best friends are on this team, so it’s going to be hard not being with them every day.”