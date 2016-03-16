Northport’s Noelle Peragine talks field hockey, Georgetown

Noelle Peragine is a senior forward on the Northport field hockey team. Her scoring ability was crucial for a team that reached the Suffolk Class A semifinals. Peragine, who shared the Northport lead for points with 24, previously committed to Georgetown for lacrosse, but recently added a field hockey commitment. She plans to room with Garden City’s Michaela Bruno, who also committed for both sports.

Why did you choose to add a Georgetown field hockey commitment in addition to lacrosse?

After having such a good senior year I knew it wasn’t a sport I wanted to give up just because I was moving on to college. Even if I had to play on a club…getting the opportunity from the coach, there was really no hesitation.

How did it come to be that you’re going to room with Garden City’s Michaela Bruno?

She committed for lacrosse and that was the sealing deal for me to end up committing for lacrosse. Being the first two in our class [for lacrosse] we wanted to stick together. We both played Yellow Jackets travel lacrosse for the last couple of years.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

How did you and Michaela become friends?

I met her when I was put on the Yellow Jackets in ninth grade. I didn’t really know her before then, but we always stuck together during travel lacrosse. The friendship kind of sparked from there. We both realized we were looking at Georgetown and that made us become closer.

What will your major be?

I was planning to look for pre-law or something in that area. I’ve always taken law classes in high school, the criminal side of it and the civil side, and I’ve been very interested in that.

What home cooked meal will you miss most while you’re at school?

Wow, that’s a hard one, I have to think about that…definitely chicken parm, my dad makes it.