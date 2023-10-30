Eva McKelvey, Locklyn Craig help Pierson capture Class C championship

When it’s playoff time, Eva McKelvey only knows how to win.

The senior, who’s played five years for Pierson/Bridgehampton field hockey, just secured her fifth Suffolk Class C championship to cap her career.

“We knew coming into this season [that] we had lost six of our starters, so it was a rebuilding year,” McKelvey said. “But all the girls have pulled [it] off amazingly. Everyone’s improving, and it honestly just means so much.”

McKelvey and freshman Lochlyn Craig each scored a goal to lead No. 1 Pierson/Bridgehampton (5-10) to a 2-1 win over No. 2 Greenport/Southold (2-13) in the Class C championship at Newfield high school on Monday.

All three goals came in the second quarter with McKelvey’s being first. Freshman Lola Eldridge inserted the ball on a corner opportunity to McKelvey who rifled one into the goal with about four minutes remaining in the half.

Craig added to the scoreboard less than a minute later. She tapped in a rebound and junior Bella Eldridge earned the assist. Craig credited the seniors for preparing the next generation for games like this.

“I think the first couple games [of the season] are really scary,” Craig said. “You don’t really know exactly what you’re doing, but as the season goes on, you start to figure things out and it gets easier.”

The Porters answered with a goal of their own just 3.2 seconds before halftime. Mae Dominy slipped one into the goal off an assist from Alessandra De La Noval.

Heading into halftime, coach Laura DeSario, who is in her first year at Pierson/Bridgehampton, emphasized the importance of not letting up and to look for a third goal.

“One goal really means nothing in field hockey,” DeSario said. “We were really pushing there at the end to get another one. Fortunately, we didn’t need it.”

The Whalers racked up 19 corners to the Porters’ two. Greenport/Southold senior goalkeeper Dylan Reilly made 16 saves.

Pierson/Bridgehampton will play the winner of the Nassau Class C title in the Long Island championship at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, at Northport high school.