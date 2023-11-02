Northport wins fourth straight Suffolk Class A field hockey title

The Northport field hockey team wasn’t ready to give up the championship crown they’ve worn for four years.

No. 1 Northport defeated No. 2 Ward Melville, 2-1, at Newfield in the Suffolk Class A championship on Wednesday, but it was far from an easy fight.

The game was scoreless until the fourth quarter when Ward Melville’s Alexa Kidd scored off an assist from Julia Rotoli.

Just as the clock turned to 27 seconds left in the game and the Ward Melville fans began celebrating, Northport senior Caeley Monez tapped the ball into the back of the net.

“I just wanted this so bad, and I knew the team wanted it so bad, so I just kept thinking ‘push, push, push,’ ” Monez said. “I took that chance and just tried to shove the ball in the net and it somehow worked out.”

Northport coach Gina Walling was confident when she saw Monez get the ball.

“When I saw her with the ball and saw the open goal, I knew she’d find the hole and get the goal,” Walling said.

After two 10-minute overtimes, the score remained tied at 1. The game then went into a penalty shootout.

“Shootouts are always super nerve-racking and it all comes down to who can keep their composure and be more relaxed,” Monez said.

Lily Beamer, Madison Maxwell and Nina Corbett all scored in the shootout to lead the Tigers to a 3-2 victory in the shootout.

“Exhilarating, that’s the only word I can use to describe this feeling,” Monez said. “That was the hardest game we’ve ever played, but there was no way we weren’t coming out with the win.”

Walling has preached to her team that “defense wins championships,” and that continues to be true for the Tigers.

Ward Melville had 21 penalty corner opportunities, and they were only able to score on one.

“We have our returning three defenders here from last year, and it definitely made the difference,” Walling said. “They have the experience and they knew what to do, when to slow the ball and when to hit it out.”

The Tigers have not only been the Suffolk Class A champions for four years, but they have also won three consecutive Long Island championships. The plan is to add another.

“If we just keep doing what we’re doing and our defense continues playing like this, we’re going to get it done,” Walling said.

The Tigers will face the Nassau Class A champion, either Massapequa or Port Washington, at noon on Sunday at Northport in the Long Island Class A championship.