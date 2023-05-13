Taylor Mileti spurs Hauppauge to Suffolk I flag football title

Hauppauge took a knee to run out the clock. The game was over. The regular season was over. And the Suffolk I girls flag football race was over.

The Eagles’ first try at this sport has gone rather well so far. Friday was no exception.

Freshman Taylor Mileti went 19-for-24 for 237 yards and four touchdowns, and she only played at quarterback in the first half. Hauppauge claimed a 33-6 home win over Amityville to clinch the Suffolk I championship.

“To make history and do this for our school, represent this program, it’s an amazing feeling and an honor to be on the team,” said junior receiver/cornerback Melissa O’Connor, who caught Mileti’s first two touchdown tosses.

The Eagles ended up at 9-0-1 in league play. They are 11-0-1 overall. Coach Steve Mileti, who’s Taylor’s father, said it’s clear that they should land the top seed in the county playoffs. The Suffolk I title meant a lot to him, too.

“It’s special,” he said. “These girls are tremendous, strong young women who believe. And they completed something that they started.”

Taylor Mileti found O’Connor behind the defense for a 17-yard TD pass just 5:06 into the game, then capped the next drive with a 7-yard scoring pass to O’Connor.

“We have very good chemistry,” Taylor Mileti said.

After forcing a third straight punt by Amityville, Mileti went long on the first play and found Emma Condos for a 40-yard touchdown.

“We have a quarterback who can throw the rock,” said Steve Mileti, who’s also West Islip’s longtime varsity football coach. “She’s been around football for a long time with me. She’s a competitor of all competitors. She’s a tremendous leader. And I’m a super-proud dad.”

In the final three minutes of the half, Francesca Gatien ran it in from the 5, O’Connor grabbed an interception and Mileti connected with Meghan Goutink for a 16-yard score to make it 33-0.

The Hauppauge reserves took over in the second half. Natalyah Smith stood out for Amityville after the intermission with a 5-yard TD run and two interceptions.

“We should be better,” coach Bill Maisel said after his team finished 4-7 overall and 3-7 in the league. “… We’ve got to win the games that we’re right there knocking at the door. I will tell you this, though: Next year, Amityville is going to start being a force to be reckoned with in the flag football world.”