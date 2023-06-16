POB-JFK's perfect season: 'We couldn't have dreamt of a better year'

Talk about complete domination.

The Plainview-Old Bethpage District flag football team posted 11 shutouts and outscored opponents 427-52 en route to a perfect 18-0 record and a regional title this season.

It was 5-foot sophomore Jennifer Canarutto who let her height fool opponents while her arms and legs went to work as she led the second-year program to record success. Canarutto completed 144 of 229 passes for over 2,100 yards and 40 touchdowns. She also rushed for 637 yards and four touchdowns on 77 carries, and if that wasn't enough, also made six interceptions on defense.

“She never lets throwing an interception get to her, never lowers her energy and never backs down,” coach Alec Abramowitz said after the Hawks’ 7-6 win over MacArthur in the county championship. “She’s got a great arm and she wants to soak up every play. She’s young but she’s one of our biggest leaders.”

It was Rachel Ganz, Lara Glasser, Ashley Cassano and Emma Heaney who Canarutto often connected with. Ganz led the way with 29 receptions for 579 yards and 12 touchdowns. Glasser, who rushed for 369 yards and five touchdowns on 39 carries, was also critical on defense. The sophomore defensive back averaged five flag pulls per game in the postseason and forced four turnovers in the regional championship against Warwick Valley on June 10.

“It’s been a total team effort this season,” Canarutto said after the Hawks defeated Warwick, 27-7, at the Jets' training facility in Florham Park, New Jersey. “We couldn’t have dreamt of a better year.”

“We all just have fun out there and it shows,” Ganz added. “We all play our hearts out for each other.”

And if they continue to play that way again next year, Plainview-Old Bethpage will have a chance to play in the inaugural state championship.

“We’ve won these titles for our community, and it means so much because we know it’s something our school doesn’t have the chance to do often,” Heaney said. “We want to be known as the top flag football program on the Island, and eventually in the state.”