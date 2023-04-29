Jennifer Canarutto propels Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK flag football to victory

Jennifer Canarutto tries not to let her size impact her play and toughness on an athletic field.

And that was never more evident than at Plainview-Old Bethpage High School Saturday morning in Plainview’s 12-0 victory over Massapequa in a Nassau I flag football showdown.

Canarutto, a sophomore who is just five feet tall, had a hand in both touchdowns for Plainview-Old Bethpage (5-0). With four minutes left she threw a six-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Lara Glasser. Then, with just 18 seconds left, Canarutto wasn't content to just run the clock out. She made a dazzling 40-yard TD for the final margin.

“If I had it like I had it, I was like let's just do it, let's secure it, secure the win,” Canarutto said. “I’m glad we got it.”

The loss dropped Massapequa to 3-2.

Saturday's heavy rain started before game time and picked up throughout and hampered both teams as the offensesBoth offenses had trouble moving the ball past midfield.

“It was the worst," Canarutto said. "It almost felt like hail coming down at us, so it made it really difficult, but our team really pulled through and succeeded with this.”.

“Throwing the ball, we had to use the towel so [the ball] wasn’t wet and it was easier to throw. Good job by the wide receivers catching it. Getting [that first] touchdown felt good.”

“It was definitely hard,'' Glasser said. "We definitely had to make adjustments on how we caught the ball. We had to make sure we caught it with our body instead of our hands to make it easier to catch. That definitely helped us score.”

Plainview-Old Bethpage coach Alec Abramowitz lauded Canarutto. “She’s great . . . all the coaches are so proud of her — her first year ever playing football," he said. “It’s amazing what she’s doing in so little time. She’s fast, she’s quick and can throw the ball so it’s everything we ask for.”