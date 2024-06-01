CORTLAND —Third-and-goal from the 32-yard line is a lot easier when you have Olivia Moynihan and Ava Vadyak.

Vadyak streaked open in the middle of the field and caught a bullet from Moynihan at the 5 before evading a defender and trotting into the end zone with 15:39 left in the second half.

It was the final touchdown of Sayville’s 12-7 win over Owego Free Academy on Saturday in the Division II semifinals of the inaugural flag football state championships at Cortland High School.

“Once we made eye contact, I knew we had it,” Vadyak said. “We just trusted each other and I knew if I could get to the right spot, she would find me.”

“[Facing third-and-32] was a little discouraging, but I knew we still had a shot,” Moynihan added. “Once she caught it, I knew it was a touchdown because Ava can get around anyone.”

Sayville will face Bishop Kearney of Rochester in the final at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Owego (16-1) started the game with the ball, but Sayville took over after just three plays, as Ava Rueb intercepted a pass and returned it 22 yards to Owego’s 8-yard line. The big return set up a 10-yard touchdown pass from Moynihan to Vadyak, giving the Golden Flashes a 6-0 lead after just two minutes.

Owego answered immediately with a six-play, 60-yard TD drive, taking a 7-6 lead and holding it through halftime.

On Owego’s first drive of the second half, Rueb made another interception on Sayville’s 37, leading to Vadyak’s 32-yard score. Rueb, who led Sayville (14-0) in flag pulls during the regular season, pulled 12 flags.

“She flies around the field,” coach Reade Sands said. “She’s hawking the ball now in the passing game. She’s becoming a complete player.”

“We watched a lot of film on Owego and I knew to watch the center come out,” added Rueb, a senior. “At the beginning of the season, I would really cover my girl so that the ball wouldn’t get thrown over there. Now, I’m giving them a little space so I can come in for the interception.”

With 8:37 left, Rueb applied pressure and forced an errant pass, which was intercepted by Faith Roben on Sayville’s 2-yard line.

“I knew I was supposed to stay on my girl, but I saw the quarterback’s eyes and I was like, ‘I want us to get to tomorrow,’ ” Roben said.

Caitlyn Schutte recorded a sack on Owego’s last gasp effort as time expired, punching Sayville’s ticket to the final.

Said Rueb: “It would mean everything to end my high school athletic career on top with this team.”