Ava Vadyak, Ava Rueb lead Sayville flag football to inaugural state championship game

Sayville's Ava Vadyak, right, eludes Owego Free Academy's Taylor Dalton...

Sayville's Ava Vadyak, right, eludes Owego Free Academy's Taylor Dalton on her way to her second touchdown during a Division 2 semifinal at the NYSPHSAA Flag Football Championships in Cortland, N.Y., Saturday, June 1, 2024. Sayville advanced to the championship game with a 12–7 win over Owego Free Academy-IV. Credit: Adrian Kraus

CORTLAND —Third-and-goal from the 32-yard line is a lot easier when you have Olivia Moynihan and Ava Vadyak.

Vadyak streaked open in the middle of the field and caught a bullet from Moynihan at the 5 before evading a defender and trotting into the end zone with 15:39 left in the second half.

It was the final touchdown of Sayville’s 12-7 win over Owego Free Academy on Saturday in the Division II semifinals of the inaugural flag football state championships at Cortland High School. 

“Once we made eye contact, I knew we had it,” Vadyak said. “We just trusted each other and I knew if I could get to the right spot, she would find me.”

“[Facing third-and-32] was a little discouraging, but I knew we still had a shot,” Moynihan added. “Once she caught it, I knew it was a touchdown because Ava can get around anyone.”

Sayville will face Bishop Kearney of Rochester in the final at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Owego (16-1) started the game with the ball, but Sayville took over after just three plays, as Ava Rueb intercepted a pass and returned it 22 yards to Owego’s 8-yard line. The big return set up a 10-yard touchdown pass from Moynihan to Vadyak, giving the Golden Flashes a 6-0 lead after just two minutes.

Owego answered immediately with a six-play, 60-yard TD drive, taking a 7-6 lead and holding it through halftime.

On Owego’s first drive of the second half, Rueb made another interception on Sayville’s 37, leading to Vadyak’s 32-yard score. Rueb, who led Sayville (14-0) in flag pulls during the regular season, pulled 12 flags.

“She flies around the field,” coach Reade Sands said. “She’s hawking the ball now in the passing game. She’s becoming a complete player.”

“We watched a lot of film on Owego and I knew to watch the center come out,” added Rueb, a senior. “At the beginning of the season, I would really cover my girl so that the ball wouldn’t get thrown over there. Now, I’m giving them a little space so I can come in for the interception.”

With 8:37 left, Rueb applied pressure and forced an errant pass, which was intercepted by Faith Roben on Sayville’s 2-yard line.

“I knew I was supposed to stay on my girl, but I saw the quarterback’s eyes and I was like, ‘I want us to get to tomorrow,’ ” Roben said.

Caitlyn Schutte recorded a sack on Owego’s last gasp effort as time expired, punching Sayville’s ticket to the final.

Said Rueb: “It would mean everything to end my high school athletic career on top with this team.”

 
