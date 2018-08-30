50 fun things about Long Island high school football

50. Making Newsday’s All-Long Island football team is the honor of a lifetime.

49. Playing in the Long Island Championships are the experience of a lifetime.

48. High school concessions are delicious and affordable.

47. Wondering if Garden City can add to its Long Island record 70 playoff wins.

46 Wondering if anyonecan break the Long Island single-season passing record of 3,431 yards set by Sayville’s Jack Coan in 2014?

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

45. Wondering if Floyd coach Paul Longo can win his record 11th county title? He and Joe Cipp (Bellport) each have won 10.

44. Wondering if anyone can break the Long Island record single season rushing record of 2,882 set by North Babylon’s Jason Gwaltney in 2004.

43. Wondering who will be the next NCAA FBS I blue chip recruit?

42. Records: Southampton posted the most lopsided score in Suffolk history, defeating Sag Harbor 102-0 in 1924.

41. Records: The most lopsided Nassau victory occurred in 1923 when Lawrence defeated Southampton, 101-0.

40. Garden City (21), Farmingdale (16), and Bethpage (14) have won the most Nassau titles.

39. Lawrence is the only school to have won the LIC in three different classes.

38. Wondering if Seaford will break down and finally punt sometime this season?

37. Challenges: Can Babylon, Bellport, North Babylon, or Sayville capture a Suffolk record seventh LIC crown? (Garden City has an LI best seven.)

36. To see if Lindenhurst can add to their school record 12 game winning streak.

35. Long Island’s oldest rivals is Baldwin-Freeport. The teams first met in 1920. This year’s edition is Sept. 14 at Freeport.

34. To watch Huntington and Northport play for the first time since 1971.

33. To see if Sayville can add to it Suffolk record 52 playoff wins.

32. Challenge: Will the Friars of St. Anthony’s send long-time coach Rich Reichert out a champion in his 32nd and final season?

31. Wondering if Garden City can win a school record 31 consecutive games.

30. Cheerleaders and kicklines.

29. Fabulous marching bands.

28. Crisp Friday nights.

27. Watching Matt Sluka of Kellenberg run and throw the ball.

26. Watching Greg Campisi of St. Anthony’s throw the ball.

25. Watching Kevon Hall of Roosevelt run with the ball.

24. Watching Trevor Yeboah-Kodie of Garden City play anywhere on the field.

23. The barn at Syosset, Long Island’s most unique concession stand.

22. The weather at an October football game is better than the weather at an April baseball game.

21. Will more teams go to the spread offense?

20. Wondering if Kellenberg can add to its school-record 11 game winning streak.

19. There are no challenge flags.

18. Watch Lawrence’s offense explode in exciting fashion.The Golden Tornado averages 36.7 points per game over the last 12 years.

17. The restored cupola at Bay Shore. It’s the Marauders’ version of the Golden Dome.

16. The Defense at Floyd completely shut down opponents.

15. Thunderous heering after a touchdown.

14. Listening to the field announcer describe a play

13. Central Islip is a great place to watch a game because the stands are so close to the field.

12. St. Anthony's has its own Touchdown Jesus..

11. The good-luck Rock at Northport.

10. There are at least 55 games a weekend and you don’t need a satellite dish.

9. Running into old friends and teammates to root for today’s stars.

8. Homecoming floats.

7. Championship games at college football stadiums.

6. The parade of bright yellow school buses packed with roaring fans.

5. Chanting fans.

4. There’s no instant replay.

3. You don’t have to pay for parking.

2. Tickets are available for all games and you can’t beat the prices.

1. Newsday’s weekly Long Island Top 10 polls.