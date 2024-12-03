Floyd senior Aaron Fisher is a true game-wrecker.

He was a force at right guard, clearing lanes for Ja’Quan Thomas, Long Island’s leading rusher, while protecting quarterback AJ Cannet.

Fisher also played 100% of the defensive snaps at tackle — something that Floyd coach Paul Longo rarely asks of his linemen — and was a burden for opposing offensive lines. Fisher had 90 tackles, including 15 for loss, and seven sacks.

The three-year, two-way starter and Floyd co-captain received the Bob Zellner Award — given annually to Suffolk’s top lineman — on Monday night at the Suffolk County Football Coaches Association awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency in Hauppauge. East Islip’s Dylan Bayer and Ward Melville’s Brennan Kurtz were both finalists for the award.

“Aaron plays the entire game on offense and defense and dominates both sides of the line,” Longo said. “He’s a tremendous blocker, and he’s a very, very good defensive tackle. I don’t usually [start linemen both ways] — most years I didn’t — but he’s just that good.”

Fisher also won the LaBue Award, presented to the county’s top scholar athlete.

Behind an offensive line that featured (from left to right) Hunter Arcuri, Joe Melecio, Derek Amato, Fisher and Jeru Hall, Thomas ran for 37 touchdowns and 2,594 yards on 298 carries. Those breathtaking numbers were not possible without a tremendous offensive line, anchored by Fisher.

“His sheer size and power are impressive,” said Sachem North coach Dave Caputo, who faced Fisher twice this season. “Ja’Quan gets a lot of the write-ups, but people have to understand that there is — I would say — the best line in the county blocking for him, and that’s led by Aaron Fisher.”

Fisher had nine tackles (three for loss) and two sacks in a 35-14 win over Sachem North in the Suffolk Division I semifinals. He had eight tackles (1.5 for loss) and a pass breakup in a 34-6 win over Ward Melville in the Suffolk Division I championship.

“We’re always rooting for him, but we’re going to be happy to see him go,” Caputo said.

Floyd went 10-2 and lost to Massapequa, 42-40, in the LI Class I title game.

Fisher, who also has a weighted GPA of 101.5, has a good chance to play Division I football in the Patriot League or Ivy League, per Longo.

Said Longo, “He’s going to be sorely missed.”