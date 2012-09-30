Andrew Caccamo, Ryan Heizman help Commack upset Ward Melville, 17-14

Down 14-2 heading into the fourth quarter and struggling to move the ball, Commack head coach Joseph Reggio needed someone to step up.

An ineffective passing game -- shut down by Ward Melville's constant double teaming of receiver Paulie Maline -- left Reggio looking for answers.

They came in the form of Andrew Caccamo and Ryan Heizman, and the result was a 17-14 win over previously unbeaten Ward Melville Saturday.

"They were daring us to throw to Caccamo," Reggio said. "They were taking away the run and doubling Maline and we needed him to come up."

Caccamo gave the Cougars life when he caught a 25-yard touchdown strike from Heizman that pulled Commack to within 14-9 early in the fourth.

Caccamo came up huge again on a key third down with four minutes remaining and Commack sitting at its own 30-yard line. With Maline doubled while running a deep post route, Caccamo was left with one-on-one coverage and Heizman hit him in stride for a 45-yard gain.

Heizman found Caccamo on a 25-yard pass on the next play before plunging into the end zone on the next play to put Commack ahead 17-14.

"He's such a competitor," Reggio said about Heizman. "I told him you have to stick with it and the bottom line is in the fourth quarter he had a lot of passes that were right on the money where the receivers could make a play and they did."

The Commack defense still had to make a stop to seal the win. That was when cornerback Willie Monroy followed the lead of his teammates and made a game saving interception.

"It was a huge win for us -- everybody had picked us to lose," Reggio said. "The kids came back from a 14-0 halftime deficit and showed the fortitude to come back and come through when we needed them."