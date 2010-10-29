Athlete of the week is Glenn's Rielly

Ryan Rielly

Glenn football

Mount Sinai's defense went into last week's game against Glenn having allowed only 32 points this season.

So much for defense. Led by senior quarterback Ryan Rielly, Glenn earned a 52-28 victory. Rielly led the Knights with 506 yards of total offense, breaking the school record and leading all Suffolk quarterbacks in passing yards (376), to earn Newsday's Athlete of the Week honor.

Rielly passed for four touchdowns and rushed for three, gaining 130 yards on 14 carries. Although the total offense record is an individual one for him, he acknowledges that it was a team effort to generate such a performance against one of the league's best defenses. Rielly gives credit to his receivers and offensive line for giving him the kind of time and manpower to lead Glenn's offense.

"I couldn't do anything without my line blocking for me, making some holes, giving me time to throw," Rielly said. "The receivers got open and made plays, allowing me to throw the ball."

More important to Rielly than the record was the win. It was a big game for the Knights; Mount Sinai had only one loss and was in second place behind Glenn in Division IV. The win was a relief for Rielly and his team, though they know they'll probably see Mount Sinai again when the playoffs roll around.

Looking ahead isn't a huge priority for Rielly. He prefers to take opponents one week at a time, but with the Knights' 7-0 record, it seems as though a playoff berth is an inevitability.

"We just take things a game at a time," Rielly said. "But I'd like to have five more weeks left and play in the Long Island championship."

Rielly's no one-trick pony. Also a lacrosse standout at Glenn, the 17-year-old senior said he will play lacrosse for Hofstra next year. When asked which sport he prefers, he says it's impossible to pick. But no matter which sport is in season, Rielly remains focused on the task at hand.

"When I'm in football season, I'm focused on that," Rielly said. "Same goes for lacrosse."

Given Glenn's undefeated record, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Rielly will get a chance to play for a Long Island football championship.

"Our team goal is to make it to the county championship,'' Rielly said. "Then head to [Stony Brook] and play for the Long Island title."