Barnes scores 6 TDs as Freeport beats Floyd, 62-35

The record fell at 2:10 p.m. when Freeport quarterback Isaiah Barnes raced down the visitor's sideline for 48 yards and his sixth touchdown of the game. Barnes ignited an unstoppable Freeport offense that totaled 533 yards and outscored Floyd, 62-35, to capture the Long Island Class I title Friday before 3,500 at Hofstra's Shuart Stadium.

It was Freeport's fourth Class I championship and second straight. In addition to setting an LIC record with his six touchdowns, Barnes, a junior, passed for a seventh TD and led the Red Devils to nine touchdowns in 12 possessions.

"It was an incredible performance," Freeport coach Russ Cellan said. "We've been down by 21 this year and come back to win. We can score with anyone."

Freeport (11-1) had to come back in this one, too, as Stacey Bedell scored the first two of his four touchdowns to give Floyd (9-3) a 14-0 lead. Bedell's third TD tied the score at 21 and the Colonials tied it again at 28 before Bedell's fourth score brought them within 42-35. Then the Red Devils scored the game's final three touchdowns.

Freeport broke the record for points in an LIC game set by Sayville in a 55-14 victory over Wantagh in 2004. With 97 points, the two teams obliterated the record for total points in a game (74) in Half Hollow Hills West's 42-32 victory over Lawrence in 2009. The Red Devils' 533 total yards broke their own record of 484 set against Floyd in 2003. Four players had scored five touchdowns previously.

Bedell - who had 292 all-purpose yards - returned the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown, becoming the first player to accomplish the feat in the 19 years of the Long Island Championships (73rd game). After Freeport punted, Bedell, who finished with 136 rushing yards on 21 carries, went 52 yards around left end for a 14-0 lead.

"We had to settle down and not let it get away from us," said Barnes, who gained 206 yards on 23 carries and passed for 125. "Our line is just too good. I knew we could score on them."

Barnes scored on a 14-yard run to make it 14-7 with 8:43 left in the first quarter. It was the fastest three TDs to open a game in LIC history.

"The last thing we wanted was a shootout, but our own guy set the tone," Floyd coach Paul Longo said. "We wanted to control the ball and the clock. They were very strong up front and the team has great speed."

Freeport closed the quarter with a 21-14 lead. Receiver Jere Brown hit Evan Lapice with an option pass for 54 yards to set up Dan Olivier's 2-yard scoring run. On the Red Devils' next possession, Barnes threw a 33-yard strike to Jeff Williams, Olivier ran for 24 yards and Barnes scored on a 10-yard run.

"We had no answer in the secondary," Floyd nose tackle Anthony Tavarone said. "They were the better team today."

When Floyd linebacker Rajiv Heron smoked Barnes on a blitz, his pass was intercepted by Bedell, who returned it 40 yards for a TD to tie it at 21. "They certainly came to play," Freeport tackle Terrell Brown said. "But we do what we do."

And that's score - a lot. Freeport (511 points) broke the record of 500 points in a single season set by St. Anthony's and Bethpage.

On Freeport's next possession, Barnes ran for a 30-yard TD for a 28-21 lead. The Colonials then went 76 yards in 7:29, capped by Luke Miller's 1-yard TD run. Dylan Munster's extra point made it 28-28 with 44 seconds left in the half - enough time for another Freeport score. The Red Devils drove 66 yards for a 35-28 lead, capped by Barnes' 5-yard TD run.

"That was a backbreaker," Longo said. "It killed our momentum."

On the opening drive of the second half, Barnes scored his fifth TD on a 7-yard run to put Freeport up 42-28. "I just follow the blocks," he said. "And there were lanes and big holes to run everywhere."

Bedell's 6-yard run made it 42-35 before Freeport pulled away.

"Hope we get to do it again next year," Barnes said. "We could see them again."