Bayport-Blue Point vs. Seaford: May the best running game win!

Last year, coach Michael Zafonte and his Bayport-Blue Point football team held a team breakfast the morning of Thanksgiving. A few days later, the Phantoms became Long Island champions.

“It’s a different feeling going out to practice that morning, knowing that there are probably only three other teams in Suffolk going out to practice,” Zafonte said.

Zafonte’s team has continued the tradition this season, sharing what they were thankful for, from players to coaches. But can history completely repeat itself?

Bayport-Blue Point (11-0) seeks its second straight LI title when it faces Seaford (10-1) in the Long Island Class IV championship game on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Stony Brook University.

The Phantoms, who won their first Long Island title last year, are looking to extend their winning streak to 23 games, while Seaford is searching for its first Long Island title since 2017.

Bayport-Blue Point’s Danny Aiello has the fourth-most rushing yards (1,538) on Long Island and has 23 rushing touchdowns on 125 carries. Paired with quarterback Maclin Keyser, who recovered from a broken finger earlier in the year and has 744 rushing yards and 13 scores, the Phantoms have a fearsome rushing attack.

“When they’re both in the backfield, you don’t know who’s running it,” Zafonte said. “...They make our offense very dynamic.”

Aiello also makes the Phantom's defense dynamic. He had a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown in last week’s Suffolk Class IV championship game in the Phantoms 49-14 victory over Shoreham-Wading River. Aiello leads the team in tackles for a loss, according to Zafonte, and also returns punts and kickoffs.

Zafonte had no issues sharing his feelings on Aiello’s importance, calling him “the best player in Suffolk County.”

“I’ve never coached an athlete like him, a football player like him, and I’ve been at Bayport for 25 years,” Zafonte said. “He’s the best football player to ever walk the halls.”

Bayport-Blue Point has scored at least 35 points in all but three of its games this season. But the Phantoms will face their toughest matchup yet against a Seaford defense that allows just 6.6 points per game.

Seaford coach Michael Corcoran said the fundamentals will be key to the Vikings’ success.

“Playing aggressive, making sure we tackle and get off blocks, it’s going to be fundamentals that win the game,” Corcoran said. “We’re going to do what we’re going to do.”

Senior Aidan Calvacca (166 carries, 1,164 yards, 13 TDs) and sophomore Brian Falk (153 carries, 1,315 yards, 16 TDs) have combined for 2,479 yards and 29 touchdowns on 319 carries.

“They got a great relationship,” Corcoran said. “Aidan came in as a returning All-County player and obviously the guy. But Brian just kept playing better and better, and definitely provided more than we even expected… they're a good tandem.”

With both teams emphasizing their defense and run game, something will have to give for either side to be crowned as champions.

“I think they’re the best team we’re going to see all year, and I think we’re the best team they’re going to see all year,” Corcoran said. “It’s just going to come down to who makes plays.”