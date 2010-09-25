Bove, Daddino, Zorn help Carey upset Garden City

These Seahawks sure are flying high.

Buoyed by a three-headed ground attack featuring Juliano Bove, John Daddino and Rob Zorn, host Carey upset Garden City, 26-14, Saturday, snapping the defending Class II champion's 14-game winning streak.

"Being that they are a town over, there is nothing better than beating them, but we have to hold our composure," Daddino said. "They are the team to beat and we did, but we didn't get a championship out of this one. There is a long way to go."

Carey's offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage as the Seahawks (3-0) rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns. Carey jumped out to a 14-0 lead on a 23-yard TD by Bove and a 5-yard TD by Daddino (30 yards on seven carries). Both scores came out of the Wildcat formation which the Seahawks ran effectively all day. Bove had 50 yards on 14 carries, and also had a defensive touchdown.

"That is just hard fundamental football," Carey quarterback Kyle Zahradka said. "The O-line played excellent today. They were wrestling some big kids today and they were able to hold their own out there."

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

While Carey gained ground, Garden City (2-1) couldn't get started. The Trojans had just 33 yards on 21 carries. Their big backs, Stephen Jahelka and Brian Fischer, were held in check throughout the game.

"We couldn't do much on the ground," Trojans coach Tom Flatley said. "We had to throw, which isn't our best game and they took advantage of it. They have the speed to get it outside and those two tough, hard runners [Daddino and Zorn] who can take it inside."

Trailing 14-6 at the half, the Trojans came out for the third quarter fired up. GC scored after a Carey turnover as defensive back Mark Ellis picked off a Zahradka pass returning it 33 yard to the Seahawks' 34. Three plays later, Jahelka pounded it in from the 1. The two-point conversion was successful to tie the score at 14.

But Carey took over from there. Late in the third quarter, Bove stepped in front of a Tom Gordon pass and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown.

Another turnover by Garden City resulted in Carey's final points. The Trojans attempted a fake quick kick on the first play of the fourth quarter, but it didn't work. Attempting to pass, Fischer's throw ended up in the hands of Jake Robison and the Seahawks took over at the Trojans' 38. A five-play drive resulted in Rob Zorn muscling his way into the end zone from 25 yards out. Zorn wrapped up the day with 10 carries for 61 yards and one TD. Garden City turned the ball over five times, resulting in 13 points for the Seahawks.

"I don't know if it's about their streak or what we are trying to do," Carey coach Mike Stanley said. "At the beginning of the season we told our kids the long-term goal is a championship but the short-term goal every week is a win."

This week the short term goal was achieved - with an exclamation point.