C-II roundup: Agostino, Heller lead Mepham

Shane Agostino caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt 59 yards for another score to lead Mepham (3-0) to a 38-14 win over Jericho yesterday in Nassau II.

A.J. Heller was 5-for-9 for 129 yards and two touchdowns, including a 10-yard strike to Elias Lozada with four minutes left in the third quarter. Kevin Tauriello had 18 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown and Chris Gabriel added five carries for 76 yards and a TD.

Calhoun 42, Westbury 13: Matt Brennan was 14-for-19 for 265 yards and three touchdowns and added two rushing touchdowns to lead Calhoun (2-1) over Westbury. Senior Brandon Furia had four receptions for a career-high 123 yards and a touchdown and Julian Lee had five carries for 50 yards and two receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Alex Vargas' 62-yard punt return with 3:44 left in the first quarter put Calhoun ahead 21-0. Rob Rinck had an interception and eight tackles and T.J. Marrapoti had an interception.Herricks 14, Great Neck South 12: Tommy Graef was 10-for-17 for 213 yards with two TDs and had 17 carries for 82 yards to lead Herricks (1-2) over Great Neck South (0-3).

Adrian Kwan had four receptions for 147 yards and two TDs. Graef had 13 tackles and P.J. Tantillo had 11 tackles. Kwan broke up a pass on fourth-and-5 that sealed the win for the Highlanders with under a minute left.

Garden City 51, New Hyde Park 0: Mark Ellis had 180 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns on just four touches to lead Garden City (3-0) over New Hyde Park (2-1). Garden City totaled 353 rushing yards from 10 different running backs. New Hyde Park was held to three first downs and 45 total yards.

Long Beach 34, Bellmore JFK 7: Peter Amabile had 78 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries to lead Long Beach (2-1) to a win over Bellmore JFK on Friday night. Tom Rowley had 56 rushing yards and a touchdown to go along with 147 passing yards and two touchdowns passes. Matt Firpo and Amabile led the defense with eight tackles each.

Wantagh 28, Carle Place 8: Shaun Charowick made 13 tackles and Cody Cornacchio adedd 12 to lead the Wantagh defense, which held Carle Place scoreless until the fourth quarter on Friday. Eight players combined for 300 rushing yards for Wantagh (2-1).