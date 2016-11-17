Can Farmingdale and Jordan McLune keep it going against Freeport?

Berths in the 25th Long Island Championship are at stake this weekend, putting a silver tinge on the eight county championship games. But the matchups at Hofstra and Stony Brook are pure gold.

Seven undefeated teams, including defending county champions Farmingdale, Seaford and Sayville, will put their perfect seasons on the line in what is expected to be superb weather conditions.

Nassau I

Farmingdale (10-0) vs. Freeport (9-1), Thursday, 7 p.m. at Hofstra: Expect some offensive fireworks as both teams average more than 40 points per game. The Dalers feature shifty running back Jordan McLune (1,527 yards, 32 touchdowns), who rushed for 390 yards and seven TDs last week. The Red Devils’ diversified offense is directed by quarterback Rashad Tucker (1,187 yards passing, 827 rushing). Farmingdale won the regular-season meeting, 31-20.

Suffolk I

Floyd (9-1) vs. Ward Melville (6-4), Friday, 7 p.m. at Stony Brook: The Colonials hope their stingy defense (13.4 ppg) can slow down the upstart Patriots and their dangerous receivers Eddie Munoz and John Corpack, favorite targets of Wes Manning (1,494 yards). Nick Silva (1,298 yards) is Floyd’s best offensive threat and Greg Amato anchors an experienced line. Floyd won the regular-season meeting, 34-14.

Nassau II

Garden City (10-0) vs. Carey (8-2), Saturday, 12:30 p.m. at Hofstra: Chris Mixon (19 touchdowns) scored 23 points in the Trojans’ win over Long Beach last week and is a force on GC’s defense, which allows only 6.7 ppg. Tyler DeMeo (813 receiving yards), caught two big TDs in a tough win over Elmont last week. Garden City won the regular-season meeting, 28-12.

Suffolk II

West Islip (10-0) vs. Half Hollow Hills West (8-2), Saturday noon at Stony Brook: The Lions survived last week’s dogfight against Bellport, 17-14, on a late sack by Tim Mullane, and beat the Colts, 16-13, in the regular season. But Hills West QB Gerald Filardi threw for 367 yards and five TDs in last week’s win over North Babylon and has weapons, including WR Cam Jordan (786 yards), who is a 6-4, agile target. QB Jake Guercio makes West Islip go.

Nassau III

Wantagh (10-0) vs. Roosevelt (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Hofstra: The Warriors’ defense yields a Long Island-low 5.7 ppg, and is led by Joe Valenti and Sean Colbert. Wantagh won the regular-season meeting 28-0. The Rough Riders have two 1,000-yard rushers in Kevon Hall and Corey Bull, who had a game-clinching 65-yard punt return TD last week.

Suffolk III

Sayville (10-0) vs. East Islip (8-2), Thursday, 7 p.m. at Stony Brook: Record-setting QB Jack Coan (1,919 yards, 29 TDs, 74-percent completions; 658 rushing yards, 10 TDs) leads Long Island’s highest-scoring offense (40.8 ppg), which overshadows a superb defense that allows only 6.9 ppg. That could be the difference against East Islip and its elusive QB Kyle Fleitman (1,558 yards rushing, 17 TDs). The Golden Flashes won the regular-season meeting, 34-13.

Nassau IV

Seaford (10-0) vs. Carle Place/Wheatley (8-2), Saturday, 4 p.m. at Hofstra: Run, run, run. That’s the game plan and story line for both teams. Danny Roell (1,977 yards, 20 TDs) leads the Vikings. CPW is riding high after the first two playoff wins in program history, and is led by quarterback Chris Kelly and running back Tziah Albert. The Wild Frogs ran for 408 yards last week. Seaford won the regular-season meeting 28-14.

Suffolk IV

Babylon (10-0) vs. Shoreham-Wading River (8-2), Saturday, 4 p.m. at Stony Brook: This is a rematch of a thrilling regular-season game won by Babylon in overtime. The Panthers are tough on D and are led on both sides of the ball by QB/DB Scott Sasso. Chris Gray (1,633 yards rushing, 30 TDs) leads the Wildcats. QB Kevin Cutinella rushed for four TDs last week. SWR has won the last two Long Island Class IV titles.

CHSFL AA

Holy Trinity (9-1) vs. Iona Prep (7-3), Saturday, 1:30 p.m. at Mitchel Athletic Complex: Umari Taylor (1,907 yards rushing, 26 TDs) has emerged as an elite back for the Titans, who last won the AA title in 2008. The teams did not meet in the regular season.