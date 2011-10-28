Casali helps Sachem East earn playoff spot

Win and in. Win and grin.

That's the spin on Sachem East's 22-6 playoff-clinching Suffolk I victory over visiting Brentwood on Friday night, as well as Steven Casali's sizzling performance. The Flaming Arrows (5-3), who entered the season on a 15-game losing streak, are in the playoffs in coach Mark Wojciechowski's first season, and he took a chilly Gatorade dousing after the game.

Casali, a 6-2, 220-pound junior running back/linebacker was spectacular on both sides of the ball. He scored all three Sachem East touchdowns, rushed for 242 yards on 31 carries, made two interceptions plus a tipped ball that led to another pick.

"It's a great feeling. I'm so proud of the team," Casali said. "I kept telling everyone, we've got to win, no matter what."

What mattered most was Casali's play. He scored the only touchdown of the first half on a 21-yard burst up the middle. It was still 7-0 East until two minutes into the fourth quarter when Brentwood punter Malcolm Benn was tackled in the end zone for a safety after a snap went over his head.

Then things heated up. The Indians (2-6), who would've clinched a playoff spot with a victory, used a well-executed hook-and-ladder play for a stunning 75-yard touchdown play with 4:37 left. Dwayne Scott took it the final 60 yards after a lateral from Jose Estien.

But on the next play from scrimmage, Casali burst through a scrum at the line of scrimmage and broke tacklers down the sideline for a 49-yard touchdown. The kick made it 16-6.

On the Indians' first play after the kickoff, Casali made a good read over the middle, intercepted the pass and raced 52 yards for another touchdown.

"I saw the guy running a slant," Casali said, "and I thought, 'OK, it's coming right to me.' That was a game-changer."

More like the game-clincher in a game Casali dominated all night. He displayed power and speed on offense, and a nose for the ball on defense. He also showed his leadership after Brentwood's gadget play had cut the deficit to 9-6. "Just calm down," was his message.

Oh, and one other thing. "Be physical," he said. "We were more physical and at the end, they just didn't want to play with us."

Asked which play he enjoyed more, his big run or his pick six, Casali said, "Just winning!"

Then he started grinning. He still is.