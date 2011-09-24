Casali's three TDs lead Sachem East

Presenting the new and vastly improved Sachem East: With Steve Casali having a career day of 240 yards and three touchdowns, visiting Sachem East beat Commack, 32-7, Saturday before more than 3,000 fans on homecoming.

The Flaming Arrows are off to a 3-0 start in Suffolk I. "We're so happy just to turn it around,'' Casali said. "I'm just so happy going from 0-8 to 3-0.''

The Sachem district is known for a winning tradition in football. Sachem East, which started its program in 2004 and had lost 15 straight entering this season, wants to be part of the winning ways.

"It's been really rough,'' quarterback Anthony Riggi said. "You get those jokes. 'You guys are horrible, you guys are 0-8.' It's the worst feeling, we all hated it. We had to turn that around and we're finding it right now. It's more about the future for us. We don't even think about the past anymore.''

Coach Mark Wojciechowski had his players put last year's winless season in the rearview mirror. "The thing that we will not accept is feeling sorry for ourselves,'' he said. "No matter what the situation. Move on, find the answer, get it done. We're building to get someplace. Wherever that place is, whatever they want it to be, these guys have the power to get us there.''

Commack also came in with two straight victories. Sachem struck first as Casali broke through for a 50-yard touchdown run and a 6-0 lead. Commack came back early in the second quarter when Brandon Cook scored from 4 yards and Jack Miller kicked the extra point. Cook sat out most of the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

Sachem East took a 12-7 lead at the half when Riggi found Brian Balsamo on a 44-yard scoring pass.

"This is just a great feeling,'' Balsamo said. "All our hard work has paid off. The seniors bought in this year, they are great role models. We all bought in. We try to prove people wrong and really show that Sachem East is no joke. That's what we are all about.''

The turning point against Commack came in the third quarter when Sachem East's Ryan Dippel thwarted a Commack drive by making an interception in the end zone.

"He made an awesome interception,'' Casali said. "We got the ball back and we just ran downfield.''

Casali covered the most ground, racing 68 yards to the house and giving his team an 18-7 lead. He struck again in the fourth, dashing 57 yards. He ammased his entire yardage on only 18 carries.

What's next for Sachem East? Well, it isn't too early to begin thinking about making the playoffs. "It's going to be real exciting,'' Riggi said, "and I expect to get there.''