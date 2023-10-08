Catholic and private football roundup

Danny Higgins had an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown for St. Dominic in a 17-7 loss to host Kennedy Catholic on Friday. St. Dominic is 1-2.

Mount Zion Prep (Lanham, Md.) 12, Long Island Lutheran 6: TJ Bacon caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Jeremy Alexandre to tie the score at 6 in the third quarter for host Long Island Lutheran.

Later in the third, Mount Zion Prep’s Bryan Resto rushed in the winning 13-yard touchdown.

Long Island Lutheran is 5-1.