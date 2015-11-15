Chris Forsberg, Wayne White lead Glenn into Suffolk IV final

Chris Forsberg's 20-yard trap run on the right side with about a minute left capped off a 60-yard drive to give No. 2 Glenn a 14-0 victory over No. 3 Mount Sinai in a Suffolk IV semifinal Saturday.

Glenn plays top-seeded Shoreham-Wading River in the final at 7 p.m. Thursday at Stony Brook.

Glenn (9-1) was led by Wayne White's 182 rushing yards and a touchdown on 21 attempts and Forsberg's 101 yards and a score on 19 rushes. White scored on a 34-yard run in the second quarter. Shihan Rudyk had six tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and blocked a punt. Mt. Sinai finishes 7-3.

Shoreham-Wading River 21, Bayport-Blue Point 6: No. 1 SWR got a touchdown in each of the first three quarters on three rushes to defeat No. 4 BBP in a Suffolk IV semifinal. Jack Quinn recovered a fumble to set up a John Constant 5-yard run with six minutes left in the first quarter that gave Shoreham-Wading River (10-0) the lead for good at 7-6. Kevin Cutinella completed 5 of 7 passes for 85 yards. He also rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown. Chris Rosati scored Shoreham-Wading River's last touchdown on a 47-yard run. He had 69 rushing yards. Will Loper had 10 tackles with a forced fumble, and Ethan Wiederkehr had six tackles and a forced fumble. BBP finishes 6-4.

Half Hollow Hills West 21, West Islip 7: Cameron Jordan scored two touchdowns, including a 90-yard reception to open the scoring with 1:31 remaining in the second quarter to lead No. 2 Half Hollow Hills West over No. 3 West Islip in a Suffolk II semifinal.

West Islip tied the score before halftime when Jake Guercio scored on a 13-yard run.

Jordan broke the tie when he caught a 15-yard pass from Anthony Lucarelli to cap a 70-yard drive early in the third quarter. Lucarelli ran 20 yards for a touchdown with three minutes left in the third to seal the win. He completed 4 of 7 passes for 133 yards and ran for 76 yards on seven carries. Dan Namkung and Ahmaad Crowell each had six tackles in the second half. West Islip finishes 7-3.