Chris Lent's TD reception gives Conference II-III win in Nassau PAL All-Star game

It was defense that ruled the day during the annual Thanksgiving game in the Nassau County PAL football All-Star game at Mitchel Athletic Complex, but don't tell that to Glen Cove's Chris Lent, who made an array of sliding and diving catches to lead Conference II-III to a 9-3 victory.

Lent was named the offensive MVP of his team and finished with six catches for 110 yards, including the game's only touchdown when he hauled in a 15-yard pass from North Shore's Mike Floccari with nine seconds remaining in the first half. Lent set up the score by making a sliding catch on a 20-yard pass.

Lent's final grab was for 11 yards on a third-and-5 that pushed the ball across midfield and kept the drive alive that helped seal the win with three minutes remaining.

Giorgio Recine of North Shore, who had three tackles and a sack, was named the defensive MVP for II-III.

Plainview JFK's Ryan Schenck (five receptions, 54 yards) was named the I-IV offensive MVP and Bobby Siri of Clarke was the defensive MVP with three tackles and 11/2 sacks.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I expected the offense to be a little easier because everyone was going out there to just have fun and not play too competitively," Schenck said. "But it really turned into a competitive game and it was real football."

With the offenses having trouble, it was the perfect setting for the best of Nassau's defensive players to show their skills one more time on a high school field.

"It really was an honor to come out here," Siri said. "We just went out there and had fun and that's what it was all about. I love this sport and it was an honor to do it one more time."