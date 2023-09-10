CHSFL football roundup

Gary Merrill rushed for a 2-yard touchdown with 17 seconds remaining and then rushed for the winning two-point conversion to lead St. Anthony’s, 52-51, over Cardinal Hayes in CHSFL football.

Merrill ran for 227 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 122 yards.

KJ Duff had seven receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown. Christian Alfaro ran for 49 yards and two touchdowns for the Friars (1-1).

Iona Prep 31, Chaminade 7: Jack Tully rushed for 82 yards on 11 carries and caught two passes for 31 yards and a touchdown for Chaminade (0-1). Seamus Miller made 11 tackles and Brian Knapp had five tackles, a sack and recovered a fumble.

Michael Dietrich caught three passes for 61 yards. Brendan Park added two carries for 24 yards, Peter Gerbasi had 15 yards on three carries and Matthew Shimaitis had one rush for 21 yards.

Holy Trinity 28, Xavier 14: Jayden Simpson scored two touchdowns — a 75-yard pass from Rocco Rainone and an 85-yard kickoff return — to lead Holy Trinity (2-0) in CHSFL. Gevonne Henderson and Jameer Reeder each had 1-yard rushing touchdowns. Jace D’Jon made all four PATs.