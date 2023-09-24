CHSFL, private schools football roundup

Gary Merrill rushed 15 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns and completed 13 of 18 passes for 255 yards and two scores to lead host St. Anthony’s (3-1) to a 44-24 win over Iona Prep in the CHSFL on Friday. Korey Duff had eight receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Dante Vardaro had five tackles, including one for a loss, and interception and returned a blocked punt by Kevin Moore 10 yards for a touchdown. Michael Forrest kicked a 24-yard field goal and converted five PAT attempts. Christian Alfaro rushed for 66 yards on 12 carries and Anthony Kenner caught three passes for 54 yards.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Long Island Lutheran 34, Rye Country Day School 6: Jeremy Alexandre threw three touchdowns to lead visiting Long Island Lutheran (4-0) in non-league. Jacob Butler caught touchdown passes of 32 and 13 yards and TJ Bacon caught a 12-yard touchdown. Anthony Valdez added rushing touchdowns of 35 and 3 yards.