CHSFL preview: Led by Campisi, St. Anthony's can taste that elusive title

In St. Anthony’s playbook, four years without a championship is a drought.

The Friars, who last won a crown 2013, are hoping to break through this year behind quarterback Greg Campisi, a scoring machine who threw for 1,840 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 593 yards and 10 more TDs.

“We’re going to rely more on a power running game,” St. Anthony’s coach Rich Reichert said. “And we’re looking forward to an excellent year from Greg Campisi, who is a three-year varsity quarterback.”

Chaminade, hoping to rebound from a 3-6 season, will rely on quarterback Thomas Rogan and wide receiver Conor McCormick.

Kellenberg, winner of the AA championship, is poised to repeat behind All-Long Island quarterback

Matt Sluka and linebacker Dan Wilson, the 2017 AA division’s offensive and defensive players of the year. Sluka accounted for 34 total touchdowns (24 rushing, 10 passing), and Wilson led the way with 71 tackles and eight sacks.

Cornerback Zac Estrella, described by coach Kevin Hanifan as a physical corner that can play in coverage and stop the running game, joins a dynamic defense.

Wide receiver Nicholas DelCore and linebacker Tim Gasparik could help St. John the Baptist reach the post-season in AA. Junior quarterback Nicholas Mazziotti, who has a strong arm, leads the offense.