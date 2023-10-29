Catholic and private school football roundup

Jeremy Alexandre threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns to lead host Long Island Lutheran to a 49-16 win over St. Andrews (Ontario, Canada) in non-league football Friday night.

Anthony Valdez rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns and Jacob Butler had two receptions for 78 yards and a score. Josh George had two catches for 138 yards and a touchdown and added 57 rushing yards.

Michael Jordan threw a 92-yard touchdown to George. Jadis Chanet, George and Aiden Simon each had an interception. Kaiere Griffin made six tackles and Rodney Mills had a sack for Long Island Lutheran (7-2).

Monsignor Farrell 28, Kellenberg 7: Christian Dacosta caught five passes for 92 yards and made six tackles for visiting Kellenberg (3-6) in the CHSFL.

Jack Geoghan had a touchdown reception and made eight tackles. Connor Fennel had an interception. Vincenzo Cascone made nine tackles, forced a fumble and had a recovery.

Cardinal Hayes 36, Chaminade 18: Tyler Granito completed 20 of 39 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns for visiting Chaminade (1-7). Luke Cocchiola and Dean Schmitt combined for 19 tackles and two sacks.

Michael Dietrich had five receptions and an interception in the end zone. Brendan Park had four receptions and two touchdowns.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Holy Trinity 34, St. Francis Prep 7: Jameer Reeder rushed for touchdowns of 15 and 13 yards to lead host Holy Trinity (4-5). Chase Cruz had a 40-yard touchdown run. Kameron Roy had a 35-yard interception return touchdown, Enoch Thomas had an 8-yard touchdown run and Jace D’Jon made four PATs.

Xavier 14, St. John the Baptist 13: DJ Lisbon caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Maxwell Bowers for host St. John the Baptist (4-4). Andrew Simmons had an 8-yard touchdown run.