CHSFL roundup

Luka Skoda of St. John the Baptist runs the sidelines...

Luka Skoda of St. John the Baptist runs the sidelines on his way to the end zone and ties up the game 9-9 during a CHSFL football game against Holy Trinity in Hicksville on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

By Newsday Staff

Luka Skoda scored a 33-yard rushing touchdown with five minutes left in the fourth quarter and Lance Maiberg hit the deciding extra point to lead visiting St. John the Baptist to a 10-9 win over Holy Trinity in the CHSFL on Saturday.

Maiberg nailed a 30-yard field goal to tie the score at 3 in the third quarter for St. John the Baptist (3-3).

Branden Raines, Brandon Moloney and Skoda each had one sack, and Calogero Rosado had an interception. Chase Cruz returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown for Holy Trinity (3-4).

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Monsignor Farrell 27, St. Anthony’s 21: Gary Merrill ran for 160 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries for host St. Anthony’s (5-2) against Monsignor Farrell. Korey Duff Jr. caught two touchdown passes from Merrill, who finished 13-for-19 passing for 191 yards and two scores.

By Newsday Staff
