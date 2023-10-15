CHSFL roundup

Luka Skoda scored a 33-yard rushing touchdown with five minutes left in the fourth quarter and Lance Maiberg hit the deciding extra point to lead visiting St. John the Baptist to a 10-9 win over Holy Trinity in the CHSFL on Saturday.

Maiberg nailed a 30-yard field goal to tie the score at 3 in the third quarter for St. John the Baptist (3-3).

Branden Raines, Brandon Moloney and Skoda each had one sack, and Calogero Rosado had an interception. Chase Cruz returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown for Holy Trinity (3-4).

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Monsignor Farrell 27, St. Anthony’s 21: Gary Merrill ran for 160 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries for host St. Anthony’s (5-2) against Monsignor Farrell. Korey Duff Jr. caught two touchdown passes from Merrill, who finished 13-for-19 passing for 191 yards and two scores.